Watch Ruth Bader Ginsburg Run Laps Around Stephen Colbert in Her Epic Workout

“I don’t think Paul Ryan could do this.”

Inae OhMar. 22, 2018 10:59 AM

Supreme Court justice and exercise extraordinaire Ruth Bader Ginsburg invited Stephen Colbert to join her during a recent workout, during which the two engaged in everything from leg lifts, tricep extensions, and an important meditation on whether a hot dog should be rightfully considered a sandwich. (By the definition Colbert provided, Ginsburg ruled that the hot dog is, indeed, a sandwich.)

The segment revealed a number of insights into the 85-year-old justice, including her fondness for opera during workout routines. Ginsburg, however, did not appear too pleased when Colbert played C+C Music Factory’s ’90s classic, “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” while the Late Show host showcased his best dance stretches.

“I would never exercise to that noise,” Ginsburg said. “Let’s shut it off.”

Colbert also could not resist welcoming Ginsburg to the “gun show”—ostensibly his arm muscles—while jokingly asking for her opinions on the Second Amendment. 

Fact:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn’t fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation so we can keep on doing the type of journalism that 2018 demands.

Donate Now

  • Inae Oh is the associate news editor at Mother Jones. Follow her on Twitter.