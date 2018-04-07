Ted Nugent Calls for Shooting “Half of Our Government”

Looking for news you can trust?

President Donald Trump’s favorite conspiracy theorist Alex Jones recently sat down with Ted Nugent—the rock guitarist and NRA board member who was invited to the White House for a bizarre photo-op last year—for a conversation on the “true, America-hating” evil found in gun control advocates.

The two are seen rabidly discussing the renewed, unprecedented calls for restricting the sales of firearms, when Nugent starts comparing Democrats to “rabid coyotes” that deserve to be shot.

“Just know that evil, dishonesty, and scam artists have always been around and that right now they’re liberal, they’re Democrat, they’re RINOs, they’re Hollywood, they’re fake news, they’re media, they’re academia, and they’re half of our government, at least,” Nugent warns in a video clip captured by Media Matters.

The inflammatory remarks come just one week after he accused the student survivors of February’s Parkland, Florida, shooting of having “no soul.”

But Nugent doesn’t stop there. He tells Alex Jones, “So come to that realization,” he continues. “There are rabid coyotes running around. You don’t wait till you see one to go get your gun. Keep your gun handy, and every time you see one, you shoot one.”

Here’s the whole crazy exchange: