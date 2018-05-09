Fox News Is Going Out of Its Way to Avoid Covering Michael Cohen

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Late Tuesday, multiple news outlets including the New York Times and NBC News confirmed a bombshell allegation by Michael Avenatti, the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels, that last year a firm connected to a powerful Russian oligarch gave $500,000 to President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen—money that was in part allegedly used to pay for an agreement to keep Daniels quiet during the campaign.

The explosive reports instantly dominated the news cycle and cable news outlets. But over on Fox News—no stranger to completely ignoring any damaging news concerning the president and the ongoing Russia probes—there was barely any coverage of the documents involving Cohen, according to the progressive organization Media Matters.

Here’s what network’s rigorous reporting looked like instead—another classic example of Fox News’ inability to deal with bad news cycles involving their favorite viewer, and Cohen’s client, the president of the United States.