On Thursday, Hawaii’s most active volcano, Kilauea, began an major eruption. The ensuing earthquakes, toxic levels of sulfur dioxide, and fissures of molten lava have forced roughly 1,500 people to evacuate their homes. The US Geological Survey says the island of Hawaii, known as the Big Island, had a 6.9-magnitude earthquake on Friday, the island’s biggest in 43 years.

The volcano eruption makes for incredible video footage:

Caught amazing video for @cnn of a lava eruption. This is one of six fissures in a small #Hawaii neighborhood, part of the #Kīlauea #Volcano eruption and ensuing earthquakes. pic.twitter.com/spSWpzHKtI — Jason Kravarik (@jasonkCNN) May 5, 2018

Take a look at the latest video from the skies above Leilani Estates. Everything you need to know about the ongoing volcanic eruptions here: https://t.co/9VpECwn2X5 PHOTOS: https://t.co/YEOYHBsJpp #HINews pic.twitter.com/e8AJr2Tg7N — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) May 5, 2018

#LeilaniEstatesEruption LATEST: Officials confirm a 2nd eruption sent lava shooting up over 100ft in Leilani Estates off Makamae Street. A mandatory evacuation remains in place for all #LeilaniEstates residents and Lanipuna Gardens https://t.co/INXQVj9g75 @HawaiiNewsNow #HINews pic.twitter.com/JWJvwdAZmI — Mileka Lincoln (@MilekaLincoln) May 4, 2018