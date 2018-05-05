Here Are Some Insane Videos of the Hawaii Volcano Explosion

You have to see it to believe it.

Rebecca LeberMay. 5, 2018 1:54 PM

USGS/ZUMA

On Thursday, Hawaii’s most active volcano, Kilauea, began an major eruption. The ensuing earthquakes, toxic levels of sulfur dioxide, and fissures of molten lava have forced roughly 1,500 people to evacuate their homes. The US Geological Survey says the island of Hawaii, known as the Big Island, had a 6.9-magnitude earthquake on Friday, the island’s biggest in 43 years.

The volcano eruption makes for incredible video footage: