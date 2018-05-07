John Oliver Explains What the Hell Has Happened to Rudy Giuliani

Last week, Rudy Giuliani shocked the country—and even Sean Hannity—with the revelation that President Donald Trump’s money paid for the $130,000 hush agreement involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. The subsequent clean up efforts by Trump’s newest lawyer appear to only have added to the confusion, and perhaps even the president’s mounting legal troubles.

If the week left you wondering what has happened to the man once fondly referred to as “America’s Mayor,” John Oliver is here to explain that Giuliani, in short, has pretty much always been this bonkers. “People seem to be as shocked at finding out who Giuliani really is, as a child at Disney World who accidentally saw Mickey Mouse pull off his head to reveal that he was actually Tilda Swinton,” Oliver said on Last Week Tonight. “‘Not only are you not what I thought you were a moment ago, you are fucking terrifying!'”

Below, Oliver takes on Giuliani’s record to show how the former New York City mayor’s past could explain the latest addition to “Stupid Watergate.”