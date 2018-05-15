Yanny or Laurel. Tell Me What This Audio Is Saying.

The audio edition of the infamous dress question has arrived, with easily amused internet users now asking: is it Laurel or Yanny?
What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I
— Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018
I’ll accept only one right answer—Laurel—but apparently, that would be remiss. Here are some useful theories as to why the internet can’t agree on a response. So smart!
Ok, so if you pitch-shift it you can hear different things:
down 30%: https://t.co/F5WCUZQJlq
down 20%: https://t.co/CLhY5tvnC1
up 20%: https://t.co/zAc7HomuCS
up 30% https://t.co/JdNUILOvFW
up 40% https://t.co/8VTkjXo3L1 https://t.co/suSw6AmLtn
— Steve Pomeroy (@xxv) May 15, 2018
if you listen closely, yanny is being said at a higher pitch at the same time laurel is being said at a lower pitch. and y’all think this is mindblowing… lmao https://t.co/EHF0HuDXiM
— Lily Navor (@adoree_lily) May 15, 2018
Bruhhh. Pitch it up and it says laurel, pitch it down and it says Yanny. 💀 pic.twitter.com/v3W32HOqIb
— Corey G (@iamcoreyg) May 15, 2018
