Yanny or Laurel. Tell Me What This Audio Is Saying.

The audio edition of the infamous dress question has arrived, with easily amused internet users now asking: is it Laurel or Yanny?

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

I’ll accept only one right answer—Laurel—but apparently, that would be remiss. Here are some useful theories as to why the internet can’t agree on a response. So smart!

if you listen closely, yanny is being said at a higher pitch at the same time laurel is being said at a lower pitch. and y’all think this is mindblowing… lmao https://t.co/EHF0HuDXiM — Lily Navor (@adoree_lily) May 15, 2018

Bruhhh. Pitch it up and it says laurel, pitch it down and it says Yanny. 💀 pic.twitter.com/v3W32HOqIb — Corey G (@iamcoreyg) May 15, 2018

