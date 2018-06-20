Corey Lewandowski Says “Womp Womp” to News of 10-Year-Old With Down Syndrome Separated at Border

Looking for news you can trust?

On Tuesday, Mexico’s foreign minister confirmed that a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome was among the thousands of children who have been recently separated from her family while attempting to enter the United States.

“We are working to release the girl, so she can reunite with her father,” Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said in a Mexico City press conference. Videgaray described her detention as “heartbreaking.”

Corey Lewandowski, however, does not appear to agree. When confronted with the story during a Tuesday night Fox News panel, the former manager of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign responded with a mocking “Womp womp.”

“Did you say ‘Womp womp’ to a 10-year-old with Down syndrome being taken from her mother?” fellow panelist Zac Petkanas, a Democratic strategist, asked in disbelief.

“How dare you? How absolutely dare you?” Petkanas continued, while speaking over Lewandowski as he struggled to respond.

you sitting down? here’s Corey Lewandowski mockingly saying “womp womp” to the story of a 10-year-old girl with Down Syndrome who was separated from her mother at the border. pic.twitter.com/6lQZ7abkY4 — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) June 20, 2018

Later on Tuesday night, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow broke down in tears while reading an Associated Press report on the Trump administration’s use of “tender-age” facilities for separated babies and toddlers .

“I apologize for losing it there for a moment,” Maddow tweeted after cutting the segment short. “Not the way I intended that to go, not by a mile.”