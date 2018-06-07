Here Are All the Emails the FCC Received From People Complaining About “Roseanne” Being Cancelled.

Looking for news you can trust?

Last month ABC cancelled Roseanne Barr’s sitcom, “Roseanne,” after the comedian sent a racist tweet about former Obama White House aide Valerie Jarrett. Although Barr’s Twitter feed had been a bog of right-wing conspiracy theories for months, conservatives rallied to Barr’s defense. President Donald Trump complained about a double-standard on Twitter. Others bombarded…the Federal Communications Commission. Per a Freedom of Information Act Request, here’s a list of every complaint the FCC received about the Roseanne firing: