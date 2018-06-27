These Americans Wanted To Show Migrant Kids They Weren’t Alone

They came by the hundreds, rushing to the airport where little kids were being flown in from Texas.

Supporters in New York headed to LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday night to tell these kids that even though they were separated from their parents by other Americans, they were not alone—and they were loved.

Mother Jones’ Mark Helenowski reported at the scene:

“My heart was broken tonight when I was following one of the kids who landed about 8:45 p.m.,” explained Cristina Jiménez, executive director of United We Dream, a national immigrant advocacy group. “He seemed disoriented, and he was really scared. I spoke to him in Spanish, and I told him, ‘I love you. We’re with you. We are here to fight for you.'”

Gina Rodriguez does a very Jane the Virgin thing with Emmy promo money. Rather than splashy “For Your Consideration” ads for the Emmys, Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez had another idea. Why not use that money to send an undocumented woman to college? Her studio went for it. And with the help of a Los Angeles nonprofit, Rodriguez offered a scholarship to a Latinx student who plans to attend Princeton University. (Entertainment Weekly)

