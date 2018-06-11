Robert De Niro Says “Fuck Trump” at the Tony Awards

Looking for news you can trust?

Before introducing Bruce Springsteen to the stage at the Tony Awards Sunday evening, legendary actor Robert De Niro took a brief moment to share a simple message about the president of the United States.

“I’m going to say one thing: fuck Trump,” De Niro said, prompting loud applause and a standing ovation. “It’s no longer ‘down with Trump.’ It’s “fuck Trump.”

Thanks to a 10-second delay, CBS bleeped out De Niro’s remarks. But plenty of feeds on social media helped capture the special moment.

Playwright Tony Kushner, whose landmark work “Angels in America” won the Tony for best play revival, echoed De Niro’s sentiment backstage. “I agree,” Kushner said. He added: “I can’t believe De Niro did that. Good for him.”