Time Cover Features “King” Donald Trump

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Whether it’s asserting the authority to pardon himself or that it’s legally impossible for him to obstruct justice, President Donald Trump and his legal team have pushed a bold new strategy in recent weeks that appears to suggest they believe the president of the United States is above the law.

Those apparent attempts to discredit the special counsel’s investigation into Trump and Russia are now being featured on Time‘s latest cover illustration, which features the president gazing into a mirror image that reflects a king. The accompanying story argues that Trump’s efforts to undermine Robert Mueller are working and ultimately damaging democracy. (Our own David Corn published a similar argument this week, that Trump is getting away with the biggest scandal in American history.)

Trump has a well known fixation with Time covers. It’s unclear if this latest will anger him—or whether he’ll feel the “king” depiction is just about right.