Trump Meets Young Toddler Crying at the Border in New Time Cover

On Thursday, Time magazine featured President Donald Trump’s border crisis on its latest cover with an image imagining the president meeting the young girl seen crying in John Moore’s now-symbolic photograph, as her mother is apprehended at the border.

While it’s unclear if the young girl is one of more than 2,300 children that have been separated from their parents since the beginning of May—Moore recently told the Guardian that the US government hasn’t been “forthcoming” on the girl’s status—the image has since become a defining image amid the public outcry over Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy.

Time‘s cover on Thursday envisions what a face to face meeting between Trump and the children directly impacted by his administration’s policies would look like.