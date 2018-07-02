Elizabeth Warren Just Got a New Puppy. What Should She Name Him?

“Persistence” and “Running Mate” are just a few suggestions so far.

Kanyakrit VongkiatkajornJul. 2, 2018 3:18 PM

Elizabeth Warren and her new puppy. Elizabeth Warren/Twitter

Sometimes, we all need a bit of puppy love. And Sen. Elizabeth Warren is no different. On Sunday, the senator tweeted that she had just gotten an adorable new puppy—its name yet to be decided. 

So, let’s have some fun: What do you think Warren should name her new puppy? (Editor’s note: I think “TBD” has a nice to ring to it.) We’ll share some of your most creative suggestions in a post this week. 

 