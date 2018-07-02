Elizabeth Warren Just Got a New Puppy. What Should She Name Him?

Looking for news you can trust?

Sometimes, we all need a bit of puppy love. And Sen. Elizabeth Warren is no different. On Sunday, the senator tweeted that she had just gotten an adorable new puppy—its name yet to be decided.

When I got back from Washington on Thursday night, Bruce had someone new waiting for me. There's a lot of pain and chaos in the world right now — we decided to bring a little gentleness and normalcy into our lives. Meet our new puppy (name TBD). He's a sweetie. pic.twitter.com/awn8p3Y2BO — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) July 1, 2018

So, let’s have some fun: What do you think Warren should name her new puppy? (Editor’s note: I think “TBD” has a nice to ring to it.) We’ll share some of your most creative suggestions in a post this week.