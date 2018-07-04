“Justice,” “Anthony Scarapoochie,” and More—Your Best Ideas for Naming Elizabeth Warren’s Puppy

Looking for news you can trust?

After Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced she got a new puppy, we asked you to suggest some creative dog names for her. And wow, did you respond.

We also heard from Donald Trump Jr., who tried to troll us on Twitter, but your suggestions were far better.

Here are just some of our favorites:

“ Thurgood. No one fights for justice/equality quite like Elizabeth Warren & no one fought for justice/equality quite like Thurgood Marshall.”

“Rebel”

“Tuffy because she needs someone tough by her side.”

“Raza, it means hope. We need hope and Elizabeth Warren is, for me, the mother of hope. 😉”

“‘Spero,’ which is Latin for ‘hope’ and also an awesome doggo name!”

“Consumer watch dog”

“Dodd Frank”

“Anthony Scarapoochie”

“Dogged Pursuit”

“Endeavor”

“Hope”

“Percy,” short for persistence, and “Justice” were two of the most frequent suggestions.

Still no word from the senator on what she’s decided to name her pup, but let’s hope she takes some of your suggestions into consideration.