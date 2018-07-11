The kids wrote about their favorite meals, their school obligations, and helping their parents at the store. The families told them they loved them, and managed to parent from afar: “Cover yourself with a blanket—the air is cold.”

The messages delivered between a soccer team trapped inside a flooded cave in Thailand and their relatives gave intimate insight into an 18-day ordeal that captured the world’s attention—and ended Tuesday when the last of a group of 12 boys and their coach were saved. The letters, posted by the Thai Navy SEALs and annotated by the BBC, showed both parents and children sharing messages of love and reassurance.

“Dad and mom are still waiting to arrange your birthday party,” said a letter addressed to Night, one of the boys. “Mom knows that you can do it. Mom and dad and everyone is giving you support.”

“Don’t worry, we’re all strong,” said one letter from the boys. “Once we’re out, we want to go home immediately. Teacher, don’t give us lots of homework!”

In another, a mother told her son not to worry: She’d be right in front of the cave when the boys got out.

With all members of the team now safe, the letters show the kids’ and their families’ resounding resilience, hope, and lightheartedness—even in the grimmest of circumstances.

After #BBQBecky called the cops on him, he decided to run for office. He was grilling in a public park when he became famous—because a white woman, infamously known as #BBQBecky, called the cops on him. Now Kenzie Smith, co-founder of a local music and culture magazine, is running for Oakland City Council to help renters, the homeless, and job-hungry youth. He also has been nominated for the city’s park and recreation advisory committee. Though he faces an uphill battle, Smith is taking his city council run in stride. “Win, lose, or draw, it doesn’t really matter. That’s not what it’s about,” says Smith. “What it’s about is trying to get these young voters to vote, to actually have their voice heard, and also to continue to inspire the younger generation to say, ‘If he can do it, then I can do it, too.’” (Mother Jones)

