Trump’s Hollywood Star of Fame One Step Closer to Removal

The city council of West Hollywood voted unanimously on Monday to permanently remove the president’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, citing the president’s attacks against women and immigrants among the reasons for the resolution’s passage.

“Due to his disturbing treatment of women and many other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, the state, and country, the City of Council of West Hollywood is urging the City Council Los Angeles and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove President Donald J. Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, so to not promote an individual whose values do not adhere to the city’s values,” the resolution read.

It also referred to recent physical attacks on the president’s star, including the July 25 pickax attack, and the cost of such vandalism to taxpayers as justification for the star’s removal. Trump was inducted into the Walk of Fame in 2007 for his work on NBC’s “The Apprentice” and the Miss Universe Pageants.

So this just happened again… somebody used a pick axe to destroy Donald Trump's star on the Walk of Fame. Still trying to learn more, but we know it's been vandalized multiple times, just never on this level. @NBCLA 📸: Victor Park/Loudlabs pic.twitter.com/lzq7YrsSRV — Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) July 25, 2018

The resolution will now be considered by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which has the final say for removal. If approved, Trump’s star would be the first to be removed from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Monday’s unanimous decision comes as the president ducks the press at his Bedminster golf resort amid the fallout over his explosive tweet admitting the true purpose of the infamous Trump Tower meeting. Staffers might be best advised to ensure the West Hollywood development—one that’s likely to take a crack at the president’s ego—doesn’t find its way to “executive time” and spark another social media meltdown.