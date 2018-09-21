Friday’s Find Is a Familiar Narrative Told by Unfamiliar Artists

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

It’s Friday! That means it’s time for this week’s “Friday Find,” our new weekly Instagram series where we spotlight a song, record, or artist worth blasting all weekend long.

This week: Melt by Shaed (Melt, PhotoFinish Records, 2018)

Why we’re into it: Part ballad, part dance track, part anthem, this will hit all your music cravings in one track.

Who they are: Composed of three members—lead singer Chelsea Lee and twins Max and Spencer Ernst—the DC-based trio hits hard with their second EP. But it’s the delicate balance between Lee’s powerful vocals and the twins’ melodic composition that makes Melt‘s title track shine. Lee’s gradually building voice starts the track off strong, and as the chorus comes around the hook, it transitions straight into something that simply forces you to get up and dance—even when you’re all worn out on a Friday.

The lyrics tell a familiar story—”small artist has bad experience with big label”—but what’s bracingly original is the way Lee visualizes this struggle. Through her lyrics, the sense of capped creativity shines through in a unique manner. “Now you’re dressing me in chains/Callin’ every move I make/Now you’re beggin’ me to smile/But I can’t fake/Thought the point was to create,” she belts as the twins’ symphony creates a unique dimension in the background.

And that’s just the tip before the iceberg that is Melt. The rest of the EP flourishes with songs about love between best friends, a track that utilizes the sounds of wind chimes, and many more. Released today, this is a collection of music you’ll want to blast all weekend long.

We also want to hear from you! Give us suggestions for next week’s pick, or shoot us an emoji or two about how this song makes you feel.

Happy Friday and go dance the weekend away.