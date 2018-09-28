This Hopeful, Perfect Song Is an Antidote to the GOP Nightmare

Looking for news you can trust?

Happy Friday…I think.

It’s been a long and painful week, one that threatens to bleed into the weekend. But that also means it’s time for our weekly “Friday Find” series, where we pick a song, record, or artist we’ll be blasting to keep us centered all weekend long.

This week: “Here Comes The Change (From the Motion Picture ‘On The Basis of Sex’)” by Kesha (Kemosabe Records, 2018)

Why we’re into it: It’s the perfect mid-GOP nightmare song to make you feel as if there’s still hope in the world.

This would be my top contender for a new national anthem should the need ever arise. A strong drumbeat, a sweet, sweet harmonica tune, and a nice touch of acoustic guitar should elevate this into the pantheon of classics like “This Land Is Your Land” and “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee.” But like the very best renditions of those dusty songs, Kesha Sebert’s voice overflows with hope, the lyrics pop with power, and the tone rings in the energy we need to revitalize and recharge after a long and painful week.

Hailing from the film On The Basis of Sex, a Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic due out later this year, the single is the perfect song to have on blast as we digest a week dominated by conversations about sexual assault, personal accountability, bruising political gamesmanship, and the Kavanaugh and Ford hearing. We all need to sing along to lyrics like “Oh, it’s hard/I know it’s hard/To be the lightning in the dark/Hold on tight you’ll be alright” and “I hope I leave this place better than I found it.”

Her call to arms, “Here Comes The Change” brings together the political and personal in a powerful ballad that not only reminds us of Sebert’s musical prowess, but also her ability to make every word she sings charged with intense emotional depth. We are all in this together, she reminds us, to fight the good fight and keep powering through the madness and pain in the country right now. Change is coming, she reassures us, and we’re the ones bringing it around.

Enjoy! Be sure to drop in the comments thoughts about the song, how it makes you feel, and your suggestions for next week. Happy Friday y’all, it looks like we’ve made it.