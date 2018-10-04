The New Cover of Time Magazine Captures the Courage of Christine Blasey Ford in a Deeply Moving Way

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

When Christine Blasey Ford testified before lawmakers last Thursday on her sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, she offered a heart-wrenching testimony, speaking of her fear of coming forward, a sense of civic duty, and the things she cannot forget from that night. “Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter,” she said of Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge, who she alleges was also present during the incident.

Now the cover of this week’s Time memorializes her words, using them to illustrate the moving image of her taking the oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The cover story, titled “Her Lasting Impact,” can be read here, and you can read more about the story behind the cover here.

TIME’s new cover: How Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony changed America https://t.co/qkorZpK2k1 pic.twitter.com/BzD3GpdZbV — TIME (@TIME) October 4, 2018

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has scheduled a cloture vote on the nomination for Friday morning and a final vote on the nominee’s confirmation is expected as early as Saturday.