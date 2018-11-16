Judge Orders White House to Immediately Restore Jim Acosta’s Press Credentials

Looking for news you can trust?

In a preliminary ruling, a federal judge on Friday ordered the White House to immediately return reporter Jim Acosta’s press credentials after they were revoked last week.

“I will order defendants immediately restore Mr. Acosta’s hard pass,” Judge Timothy Kelly said, according to CNN. In response, the White House said that it would follow Kelly’s order and return the hard pass, but noted new rules to “ensure fair and orderly” press conferences would soon be introduced.

“There must be decorum in the White House,” a statement from the press secretary read.

On Tuesday, the cable news network filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and several White House officials, arguing that the decision to revoke Acosta’s press privileges after a tense exchange between him and the president during a post-midterms press conference violated First and Fifth Amendment rights.

The White House has been accused of using a doctored video to claim that Acosta had inappropriately “placed his hands” on a female intern to justify the suspension.

