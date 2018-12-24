“Remember the Big Story in the Russia Scandal.” That's my new column looking at the latest revelations in the Trump-Russia affair—and what they really mean. I hope you'll check it out, and I hope you'll help me and my team in Washington keep digging in 2019 with a year-end donation. Believe me, I don't like asking for your money, but to continue producing our kickass journalism, we can't afford to come up short on our $400,000 goal.
These Photos Capture How Americans Celebrated the Holidays 80 Years Ago
Scenes from a trove of Depression and World War II images.
Some of the most legendary images of America during the 1930s and 1940s were taken by photographers working for the Farm Security Agency-Office of War Information. The New Deal agency employed photographers like Dorothea Lange, Gordon Parks, and Walker Evans. The agency’s more than 170,000 photos, which are archived include many holiday scenes; here are few that show Americans shopping, celebrating, traveling, and making the best of tough times.