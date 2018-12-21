TRACE’s Newest Single Turns Pop Music Tropes Into Something So Much More

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

This week: “Anxiety” by TRACE (Ultra Records, 2018)

Why we’re into it: With this self-reflective track, TRACE takes some of the most overused pop music sounds and turns them into something quite spectacular.

Trace—stylized TRACE—is no stranger to the world of music. With a solid repertoire—”Side Eye” is a standout—she also has a musical pedigree; her mother is known as the “The Streisand of Saigon.” It wasn’t until college thatTrace crowdfunded enough money to release her first EP, Low. Since then she’s only grown in her art. “Anxiety” is the proof of Trace’s musical maturity, a force to be reckoned with.

There’s only the softest of introductions, just a bit of acoustic guitar to set the tone—calming, settled, and secure. Her vocals slide in softly, and as the song progresses, so does a creeping sense of urgency. As she continues, the guitar begins to gain more of a beat and her talent as a producer and lyricist radiates. “Creeping through the doors / And under all my sheets / I can never sleep / It worries me,” she sings over a breathy mix of her own vocals and electronic chimes.

“Anxiety” isn’t a catch right off the bat, but that’s what makes it so remarkable. Rather than trying to create “streambait” with a plain “whisper pop” song, she takes the best bits of the modern pop fads and molds them into something that is raw and personal. And the cherry on top? With the release of “Anxiety” TRACE partnered with NAMI to help raise awareness for mental health issues, and is donating some of the proceeds of her “Anxiety” merchandise to them.

So on the Friday before the Christmas shenanigans begin, and at the end of a long and even more insane week in politics (and that’s saying a lot), steal some time and revel in a track that simple and sweet. And if this recent release is any indication of what’s to come, there’s a lot to look forward to.