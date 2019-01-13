We Can’t Get Over This Gymnast’s Magical Floor Routine

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Katelyn Ohashi is no stranger to the perfect 10. Last year, Ohashi finished as the nation’s top college gymnasts and shared the NCAA women’s national championship in the floor routine.

On Saturday, at the Collegiate Challenge, the UCLA senior and one-time Olympic hopeful dazzled judges with a Michael Jackson-inspired routine for the ages, earning her a perfect score and causing the Internet to erupt in joy.

i got you with some ticketsss https://t.co/sRjW04ttPy — Katelyn Ohashi (@katelyn_ohashi) January 14, 2019

Long before her routine went viral, Ohashi spoke about why she retired from the elite gymnastics. (h/t The Players’ Tribune).