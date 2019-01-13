We Can’t Get Over This Gymnast’s Magical Floor Routine

Katelyn Ohashi is no stranger to the perfect 10. Last year, Ohashi finished as the nation’s top college gymnasts and shared the NCAA women’s national championship in the floor routine.
On Saturday, at the Collegiate Challenge, the UCLA senior and one-time Olympic hopeful dazzled judges with a Michael Jackson-inspired routine for the ages, earning her a perfect score and causing the Internet to erupt in joy.
This is just fantastic. Congratulations, @katelyn_ohashi and @uclagymnastics. pic.twitter.com/DfQW4W05gp
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 13, 2019
i got you with some ticketsss https://t.co/sRjW04ttPy
— Katelyn Ohashi (@katelyn_ohashi) January 14, 2019
Long before her routine went viral, Ohashi spoke about why she retired from the elite gymnastics. (h/t The Players’ Tribune).