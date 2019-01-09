Earlonne Woods Made an Amazing Podcast—and It Won Him His Freedom

While he was an inmate at San Quentin State Prison, Earlonne Woods helped create a podcast that dealt with everyday life behind bars. Woods, 47, had spent 21 years in prison for attempted armed robbery. He saw how fellow inmates were kind to spiders, treating them as pets, and how the prison’s informal party planner navigated race.

His podcast, Ear Hustle (prison slang for eavesdropping) has been a hit—and it certainly caught the attention of then-California Gov. Jerry Brown. In November, Brown commuted Woods’ sentence, citing Woods’ work with Ear Hustle and his leadership in helping other inmates. “He has set a positive example for his peers,” Brown wrote, according to the Associated Press. “And, through his podcast, has shared meaningful stories from those inside prison.” Woods was released on November 30.

Now that he’s free, Woods says he will continue working on the podcast, earning considerably more than his prison pay, which was less than $1 an hour. For a deeper dive into Ear Hustle, check out Mother Jones’ behind-the-scenes story from our March/April 2018 issue.

A shutdown didn’t stop their love. As former congressional staffers, they’d each been through government shutdowns before. Still, when Danielle Geanacopoulos and Dan Pollock went to get their marriage license at Washington, DC’s Superior Court on December 27, they were stunned to discover it was closed because of the shutdown. They had a wedding scheduled in two days. What did they do? As Geanacopoulos put it on Instagram, they had “a really really really good party with those we love most.” (BuzzFeed News)

