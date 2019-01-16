Restoring Rights for 10 Percent of Potential Florida Voters

Looking for news you can trust?

He did his time. Now, 14 years after being released from prison, Desmond Meade is registered to vote.

Submitting his voter registration form last week, Meade described the moment as “very, very emotional.” And he has himself to thank: Meade led Florida’s successful effort to overturn the felon disenfranchisement law and restore voting rights to most ex-prisoners who had done their time. “Across the state of Florida, our democracy is being expanded. That’s a great thing.” Previously, 10 percent of voter-age Floridians were barred from casting a ballot.

“We don’t care about how a person may vote. What we care about is that they have the ability to vote,” Meade tells Mother Jones‘ Ari Berman. “That is our compass.”

Simply mind-blowing. On Saturday, Katelyn Ohashi catapulted into viral fame after her joyful floor routine at the Collegiate Challenge, a gymnastics event in Anaheim, California. Yet that joy, Ohashi said, came only after the one-time Olympic hopeful turned away from the intense pressure of elite competition. “It’s not the outcome,” Ohashi once said. “It’s not me standing on the podium with medals. It’s me being able to walk out with a smile on my face and truly being happy with myself.” (Washington Post)

