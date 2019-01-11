Stream “Juice” by Lizzo Right Now, You Cowards

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

This week: “Juice” by Lizzo (Nice Life Recording Company, 2019)

Why we’re into it: Unapologetic and in-your-face, “Juice” is proof that making bad music isn’t in Lizzo’s vocabulary.

The Minneapolis-based flutist is starting 2019 with a retro-glam-pop (isn’t that a thing?) song that is funky, fun, and extremely danceable. From the first moments, it’s clear this will be a favorite and become the “juice” that gets you through the year. Rolling out the track with an electric guitar reminiscent of Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” Lizzo continues to release next-level bangers, making us all impatient as we wait for her next album.

Ever since her Coconut Oil EP release in 2016, Lizzo has dependably released hit singles like “Boys” and “Water Me,” but dropping something so early into the year makes this one feel a little extra special. Unlike most of the other “body positive” music out there, Lizzo’s tunes don’t rely on excessively cheesy themes or a kind of defensive defiance. Instead, she’s just incredibly authentic, warm, and very, very confident: “I’m like chardonnay, get better over time (so you know)/Heard you say I’m not the baddest, bitch, you lie.” The amount of attitude is just right.

Most importantly, it’s fun, and nowadays we all need a fun song. So, check out the 80s infomercial-inspired music video and go stream “Juice” by Lizzo. You’ll realize that just one taste will make you crave her forever.