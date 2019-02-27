Thank You Carly Rae Jepsen for Giving Me Something to Listen to While Our Democracy Crumbles

Looking for news you can trust?

Yes, Michael Cohen is testifying in front of the House Oversight Committee. Yes he’s giving a very damning testimony describing our president as a racist, a cheat, and practically a mobster. But not to be lost in these dark moments is the blindingly bright moment bestowed upon us by Carly Rae Jepsen: Two glorious new songs. As the resident Mother Jones Carly super-fan—and there are many of us who adore her here—let me share some thoughts about the tracks.

“Now That I Found You”

While this wouldn’t even make it to my top five favorite CRJ songs, it’s a great reminder of what made Kiss, her first album—OK second, never forget Tug of War—so great. A classic Carly song, it hits all her usual sweet spots. Falling in love, being shy about it, then evolving into a message that needs to be yelled from the rooftops. It’s a good song, not her best—”Party For One” was better—but it’s satisfying, danceable, and I’ll definitely be listening to it on repeat till her album drops. And whether or not it’s her best song, it’s still leagues ahead of many other pop artists.

“No Drug Like Me”

Now this track is the one that I’ve been waiting for. Not only does it display the best of her talents, it embodies maybe one of my absolute favorite musical approaches: something slow, but vivid in its production and imagery. It’s “Favourite Colour” with a hint of “When I Needed You.” Slow and sure of itself, Carly delivers her signature crush-like wistfulness that beckons you to a simpler time—if such a time ever existed.

Carly is out here still making some of the brightest and best pop music. She knows who she is and knows what she wants, which in a time of so much uncertainty, is beautifully reassuring.