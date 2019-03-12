Tucker Carlson Calls Iraqis “Semiliterate Primitive Monkeys” in Latest Round of Tapes

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Already under fire over recently unearthed remarks that have been widely condemned as misogynistic, Fox News host Tucker Carlson is facing another barrage of criticism. A new round of decade-old recordings released late Monday by the liberal group Media Matters captures Carlson describing Iraqis as “semiliterate primitive monkey.” In a separate instance, he criticizes Iraqis for having a “culture where people just don’t use toilet paper or forks.”

In another tape dating back to August 2008, Carlson claims that the Congressional Black Caucus “exists to blame the white man for everything.” He adds, “I’m happy to say that in public because it’s true.” One month later, he credited “white men” with “creating civilization.”

On Sunday, Media Matters published the first set of recordings of Carlson’s appearances on the “Bubba the Love Sponge” radio show from 2006 to 2011. In one October 2007 interview, Carlson compares women to “dogs” while calling them “extremely primitive.” In a 2009 clip, Carlson is heard defending polygamist cult leader Warren Jeffs, who is currently serving a life sentence for child sexual assault.

Carlson refused to apologize in the wake of the first set of remarks, which he sought to minimize as “naughty.” Fox News has so far declined to comment on the mounting controversy, even after the network publicly rebuked host Jeanine Pirro for her on-air comments this weekend questioning Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) loyalty to the US Constitution because of her hijab.