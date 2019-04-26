A New Aly & AJ Song Dropped, So of Course We’re Gonna Write About It

Something Aly & AJ do exceptionally well is articulate the fear of uncertainty—”Promises” and “Church” pop into my head as excellent examples. It’s a universal yet extremely personal feeling. While we wait for their upcoming EP Sanctuary, they deliver a unique and captivating take on that fear with their second single released from the EP, “Don’t Go Changing.”

From their early days, Aly & AJ have had a talent for asking their listeners to let go and fall into their world. “Don’t Go Changing” is delivered in a pleading tone, and the two women infuse their lyrics with a nostalgia that feels tangible. It tackles uncertainty with acceptance, making the case that while change may be inevitable, we can still wish for something different. And while many artists are using similar sounds and influences, Aly & AJ are doing it best. They don’t overdo it, letting the sentimentality and longing fueled by the 80s synth sound elevate their message. It’s a rare talent they’ve demonstrated again and again.

Sanctuary drops later this year. But in the meantime, here’s “Don’t Go Changing.”