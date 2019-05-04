4 hours ago

Trump Brags About Call With Putin, Sees Potential for “Great Relationship With Russia”

He didn’t bother telling Putin not to meddle in the next election.

President Donald Trump speaks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during their 2018 summit in Helsinki.Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

President Donald Trump has received a lot criticism for his overly friendly relationship with Vladamir Putin. But that didn’t stop Trump from taking to Twitter Saturday to brag about his latest phone call with the Russian strongman.

On Friday, Trump tweeted that he had a “very good conversation” with Putin about a number of issues, including the “Russian Hoax”—a reference to special counsel Robert Mueller’s recently concluded investigation into Russian contacts with Trump’s 2016 campaign and Trump’s subsequent efforts to interfere with the probe.

Later, when Trump was asked by a reporter at the White House whether he had asked Putin during the call not to interfere in the upcoming presidential election, Trump said, “We didn’t discuss that.” It was a remarkable admission, given that Russia’s 2016 hacking and disinformation campaign—which was intended to help Trump win the presidency—was at the center of Mueller’s investigation. Trump sparked a furor last year when, at a joint press conference with Putin, he publicly called into question his own intelligence officials’ conclusions about Russian meddling.

On Saturday, Trump bragged again about this week’s call, saying that it showed “tremendous potential for a good/great relationship with Russia.”

One More Thing

And it's a big one. Mother Jones is launching a new Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on the corruption that is both the cause and result of the crisis in our democracy.

The more we thought about how Mother Jones can have the most impact right now, the more we realized that so many stories come down to corruption: People with wealth and power putting their interests first—and often getting away with it.

Our goal is to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We're aiming to create a reporting position dedicated to uncovering corruption, build a team, and let them investigate for a year—publishing our stories in a concerted window: a special issue of our magazine, video and podcast series, and a dedicated online portal so they don't get lost in the daily deluge of headlines and breaking news.

We want to go all in, and we've got seed funding to get started—but we're looking to raise $500,000 in donations this spring so we can go even bigger. You can read about why we think this project is what the moment demands and what we hope to accomplish—and if you like how it sounds, please help us go big with a tax-deductible donation today.

