5 hours ago

Kesha Gets Her Old Weird Sparkle Back With Her New Single “Rich, White, Straight, Men”

Literal and off-putting, it’s also irresistible.

Lora Olive/ZUMA

This week: “Rich, White, Straight, Men” by Kesha (Kesha, 2019)

Why we’re into it: Kesha returns to the oddity and weirdness that made her early career so exciting.

It’s been almost a decade since Kesha became a household name with her record-breaking single “TiK ToK.” But when she stormed popular culture in 2009, no one could’ve predicted how she was going to evolve over the next 10 years.

From pop’s party girl to “Praying,” Kesha has transformed herself from one of club pop’s defining stars to one of the few mainstream pop musicians actually engaging with the political world around us. That’s as apparent as ever in her newest track “Rich, White, Straight, Men.” But the song is more than a political statement. Kesha finally sheds the restraints of her recent work for the direct and literal, returning to what made her a star in the first place: excessiveness packaged in oddity.

Rainbow was (is!) an incredible album that did have past elements of Kesha’s signature much-too-muchness—the weird and colorful music video for “Praying,” the tongue-in-cheek interlude in “Boots“—but for the most part it opted for a traditional folk/rock/pop sound. And that sound paid off. Fans who had been longing for new Kesha music ate the album up, rocketing it to a Billboard No. 1 debut. It even snagged two Grammy nominations.

“Rich, White, Straight, Men” definitely isn’t Kesha’s strongest track (Hello! “Sleazy” exists!) but it sure as hell is one of her weirdest. It’s sarcastic and tart, invoking many of the tools and theatrics that have become synonymous with musicians like Danny Elfman and early Brendan Urie. For every progressive claim she makes, a power-drunk male voice has a retort. “And if you are a boy who loves a boy you’ll get a wedding cake and all,” she sings as this voice creeps in to interrupt, “Not in Colorado!

Some aren’t quite fans of the tune, and that’s understandable. With just a first listen you can tell this isn’t a mainstream pop song. The lyrics are literal, and the production is off-putting. It comes off as a rallying cry rather than a song. But it’s liberating when leaned into. “What if rich, white, straight men didn’t rule the world anymore?” she chants, and it’s hard not to give in and chant with her.

This is the artist who engaged in a rainbow gun fight while half unicorn/half humans partied around her. She wrote a song about “climbing into” her “Gold Trans Am.” She said she’s actually brushed her teeth with a bottle of Jack. Rainbow was a welcome and mature diversion from that. But with “Rich, White, Straight, Men” Kesha leans back into her oddity, and it’s a fun take on using pop music to do more than make muddled metaphors about politics.

THE MOTHER JONES CORRUPTION PROJECT

The more we thought about how our journalism can have the most impact heading into the 2020 election, the more we realized that so many of today's stories come down to corruption: democracy and the rule of law being undermined by the wealthy and powerful for their own gain.

So we're launching a new Mother Jones Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on systemic corruption. We aim to hire, build a team, and give them the time and space needed to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We'll publish what we find as a major series in the summer of 2020, including a special issue of our magazine, a dedicated online portal, and video and podcast series so it doesn't get lost in the daily deluge of breaking news.

It's unlike anything we've done before and we've got seed funding to get started, but we're asking readers to help crowdfund this new beat with an additional $500,000 so we can go even bigger. You can read why we're taking this approach and what we want to accomplish in "Corruption Isn't Just Another Scandal. It's the Rot Beneath All of Them," and if you like how it sounds, please help fund it with a tax-deductible donation today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Coming soon: We’re going to introduce some major changes to the comments section. And we want your feedback.