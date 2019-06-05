6 hours ago

Everyone Thinks A Straight Pride Parade in Boston Is a Hilariously Dumb Idea

Floats, Brad Pitt, and dad jeans. Woo-hoo!

Alena Kuzub/Zuma

Three guys are trying to plan a Straight Pride Parade in Boston. Just about everyone thinks it’s a terrible idea.

It all started with a Facebook post last week by Mark Sahady, a member of a far-right group who claimed that he was working with the city of Boston to plan a Straight Pride Parade in late August. 

Link to Parade:http://superhappyfunamerica.comIt looks like the Boston Straight Pride Parade will happen. We filed a…

Posted by Mark Sahady on Thursday, May 30, 2019

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has not confirmed that the parade is actually happening. And “mascot” Brad Pitt has not confirmed his participation yet. 

Massachusetts was the first state to legalize gay marriage, and Boston, whose annual Pride parade draws hundreds of thousands of people, has long been a haven for the LGBTQ community. So it’s no surprise that the concept of a “Super Happy Fun America Straight Pride Parade“—a celebration of “the diverse history, culture, and contributions of the straight community”—has been met with ridicule.

If the Straight Pride Parade organizers’ plan doesn’t work out, the streets of their city will be safe again for heterosexuals the next time a Boston team wins a championship.

 

THE MOTHER JONES CORRUPTION PROJECT

The more we thought about how our journalism can have the most impact heading into the 2020 election, the more we realized that so many of today's stories come down to corruption: democracy and the rule of law being undermined by the wealthy and powerful for their own gain.

So we're launching a new Mother Jones Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on systemic corruption. We aim to hire, build a team, and give them the time and space needed to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We'll publish what we find as a major series in the summer of 2020, including a special issue of our magazine, a dedicated online portal, and video and podcast series so it doesn't get lost in the daily deluge of breaking news.

It's unlike anything we've done before and we've got seed funding to get started, but we're asking readers to help crowdfund this new beat with an additional $500,000 so we can go even bigger. You can read why we're taking this approach and what we want to accomplish in "Corruption Isn't Just Another Scandal. It's the Rot Beneath All of Them," and if you like how it sounds, please help fund it with a tax-deductible donation today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Coming soon: We’re going to introduce some major changes to the comments section. And we want your feedback.