2 hours ago

Bask in the Champagne Glory and Pure Joy of The Women’s World Cup Victory Parade

“We got white girls and black girls, and everything in between. Straight girls and gay girls.”

Seth Wenig/AP

On the heels of a thunderous victory at the Women’s World Cup on Sunday—followed by an equally roaring locker room celebration—the US Women’s National Team arrived in New York on Wednesday to celebrate their back-to-back win and fourth overall title with a ticker-tape parade to end all parades.

Bottles of Veuve overflowed. Beers were double-fisted. The entire team danced relentlessly and joyously uninhibited. There were chants of equal pay, mixed with one gratifying “pay us, bitch” moment from midfielder Allie Long. The event felt downright righteous and lived up to Megan Rapinoe’s recent defense of what some around the world have criticized for excessive celebrations on the field. “We work hard. We like to play hard,” Rapinoe had remarked amid the blowback from co-captain Alex Morgan’s tea-sipping goal celebration during the game against England.

The euphoria felt contagious—even from afar on a screen—and for a few brief moments, invited you to get delightfully inebriated and proud of what makes America actually great. Enjoy!

As the event came to a close, Rapinoe delivered another moving message toasting the women of the team and their diversity. The remarks came on the heels of her interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper the night before, during which she delivered a searing message for the president. 

THANK YOU.

We recently wrapped up the crowdfunding campaign for our ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project, and it was a smashing success. About 10,364 readers pitched in with donations averaging $45, and together they contributed about $467,374 toward our $500,000 goal.

That's amazing. We still have donations from letters we sent in the mail coming back to us, so we're on pace to hit—if not exceed—that goal. Thank you so much. We'll keep you posted here as the project ramps up, and you can join the hundreds of readers who have alerted us to corruption to dig into.

