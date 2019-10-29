The news over at Deadspin, where a corporate ghoul named Jim Spanfeller is apparently hell-bent on turning the site into some kind of Sports Forbes hellscape, is grim.
Hi! I’ve just been fired from Deadspin for not sticking to sports.
— Barry Petchesky (@barry) October 29, 2019
Remember when blogs were good? Let’s remember some good blogs together.
- Deadspin
- Gawker
- The Awl
- Atlantic Wire
- Take the Handle
- Grantland? (Kind of a blog, right?)
- The Hairpin
- Splinter
- Warren Reports
- The Toast
- ThinkProgress
- Blog for America
- Danger Room
- Fire Joe Morgan
- Harper’s Magazine
What are some blogs that you remember?
