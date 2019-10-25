The Patron Saint of Unabashed Fun, Kesha Rose Sebert, Is Back and “Raising Hell”

Love her or hate her, there’s one thing we can all agree on about Kesha Rose Sebert: She knows how to have fun. And 10 years after she dropped one of the most unabashedly fun songs to exist—”Tik Tok”—Kesha’s lust for joy has never been more apparent than on her newest track, “Raising Hell.”

The lead single off her newly announced fourth studio album, High Road, “Raising Hell” channels the Ke$ha while bringing the Kesha, all with an assist by legend Big Freedia. It’s a balance of the beats and lyrics that made up the era of Ke$ha—at one point she and Freedia chant over a church organ to “bounce it up and down where the good Lord split it”—while delivering on Kesha’s under-appreciated vocals of the Rainbow era. All this while just being damn fun listen—which is sometimes all we can ask for.