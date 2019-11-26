Democrat Goes on Fox News and Rips Tucker Carlson: “Why the Hell Does He Still Have a Job Here?”

Tucker Carlson has floated a strange theory that former President Barack Obama has declined to endorse Joe Biden because Michelle Obama is likely to enter the race. When asked about the prediction, which is almost certainly wrong, on Fox News Tuesday morning, Michael Blake, vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, refused to lend credence to the idea.

Instead, Blake used the appearance to swiftly condemn the fact that Carlson maintains employment at the network despite long being accused of racism, defending white supremacy, and promoting conspiracy theories. “Well, she’s not running, but the core question is: Why the hell does Tucker Carlson still have a job here in the first place?” Blake said. “The reality is that this is someone who says white supremacy is a hoax, and why does Fox allow him to still be here in the first place?”

Anchor Bill Hemmer attempted, unartfully, to steer the segment back into the former first lady. “Not going to happen,” Blake responded, again dismissing the speculation on Obama. “But I think the core question is, [Carlson] shouldn’t be on here at all.”

“I got it,” Hemmer responded. “We didn’t bring you on to talk about Tucker Carlson—I brought you on to talk about the Democratic field.”

But the tension didn’t end there. Later in the exchange, Blake called out Fox News’ primetime role in “ignoring the truth” and parroting President Donald Trump’s debunked conspiracy theories.