2 hours ago

Democrat Goes on Fox News and Rips Tucker Carlson: “Why the Hell Does He Still Have a Job Here?”

Michael Blake also questioned the network’s echoing of Trump’s conspiracy theories.

Tucker Carlson has floated a strange theory that former President Barack Obama has declined to endorse Joe Biden because Michelle Obama is likely to enter the race. When asked about the prediction, which is almost certainly wrong, on Fox News Tuesday morning, Michael Blake, vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, refused to lend credence to the idea.

Instead, Blake used the appearance to swiftly condemn the fact that Carlson maintains employment at the network despite long being accused of racism, defending white supremacy, and promoting conspiracy theories. “Well, she’s not running, but the core question is: Why the hell does Tucker Carlson still have a job here in the first place?” Blake said. “The reality is that this is someone who says white supremacy is a hoax, and why does Fox allow him to still be here in the first place?”

Anchor Bill Hemmer attempted, unartfully, to steer the segment back into the former first lady. “Not going to happen,” Blake responded, again dismissing the speculation on Obama. “But I think the core question is, [Carlson] shouldn’t be on here at all.”

“I got it,” Hemmer responded. “We didn’t bring you on to talk about Tucker Carlson—I brought you on to talk about the Democratic field.”

But the tension didn’t end there. Later in the exchange, Blake called out Fox News’ primetime role in “ignoring the truth” and parroting President Donald Trump’s debunked conspiracy theories.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2019 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

gift subscription

Give a Year of the Truth

at our special holiday rate

just $12

Order Now

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.