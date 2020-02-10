Mother Jones’ style guide, published below for the first time in our 44-year history as the longest-running investigative nonprofit newsroom in the country, is a living document that’s constantly updated to reflect the choices and changes in language that shape our reporting. Where topics aren’t covered, we default to the Associated Press Stylebook and Merriam-Webster in that order, but ours takes precedence, so let us know if anything is glaringly missing from ours that doesn’t appear in theirs. Hit us up with tips, told-you-sos, copy challenges, and grammatical grievances at styleguide@motherjones.com. Click the highlighted text (like this) throughout to see which entries we most want feedback on.

Tip: Hit the arrow at the right of your screen to return to the table of contents.

Table of Contents

Capitalization, Punctuation, Grammar, General Mother Jones Style

Gender, Sexuality

Race, Ethnicity

Names of People and Places; Languages; Nationalities

Immigration

Mental Health, Physical Health, Ability, Disability

Elections, Information

Scientific Reporting

Religion

Common Legal Distinctions

Attribution, Captions, Credits

Slurs

Print-Specific

Web-Specific

Videos

Podcasts

Social Media

Newsletters, Fundraising Emails

Corrections, Updates, Clarifications

Preferred Spelling

Contact Us

Capitalization, Punctuation, Grammar, General Mother Jones Style

Search our guide first, then AP, then Merriam-Webster.

ampersands

Use ampersands only in names that have them (e.g., Johnson & Johnson; Covington & Burling), common expressions that use them (e.g., Q&A), and social headlines limited by space. Otherwise resist the temptation.

abbreviations, acronyms

• Well-known acronyms don’t need spelling out, even on first use: ACLU, AIDS, BDSM, CEO, CIA, CPR, CT scan, DIY, FBI, HIV, IQ, IRS, MIT, MRI, NAACP, NASA, NASCAR, Nasdaq, NATO, NBA, NBC, NFL, NHL, NGO, NSFW, PGA, SUV, TSA, UNESCO, UNICEF, YMCA, others as they come up. For less-common ones, spell out on first use and add the acronym in parentheses only if it’s mentioned again later and may not be clear. If the acronym is mentioned in the same paragraph as the first spelled-out reference, no need to put the acronym in parentheses. Plural acronyms take lowercase “s”: She’s got three DUIs on her record.

• Do not SHOUT IN ALL CAPS for companies or brands unless they’re actual acronyms. We’re not their megaphones. Examples: Fox (not FOX), Politico (not POLITICO), Facebook (not FACEBOOK), but C-SPAN is all caps because it’s Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network. We got you, C-SPAN. In all other cases, stay true to name for accuracy, such as eBay, YouTube, ThinkProgress, BuzzFeed News. (This is called CamelCase capitalization.) Ebay when starting a sentence.

• Omit periods in academic/medical degrees: BA, MA, MD, JD, PhD

• Use an apostrophe before decade abbreviations like ’80s, ’90s. The apostrophe is added where characters are left out: 1990s → ’90s.

awards

Lowercase when abbreviating, like best actor Oscar, but title case for official award names like Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

band names

Lowercase “the,” as in the Rolling Stones, the Beatles.

brands as verbs

Lowercase googled, photoshopped, skyped, snapchatted, maced, tased, etc.

classes

Capitalize academic classes like Class of 2020. Lowercase classes of felonies: class D felony (no hyphen).

colons

• Lowercase if the words form a fragment after the colon: like this.

• Capitalize if the words form a full sentence after the colon: Here’s an example.

commas

• Use serial commas: one, two, and three.

• Use commas in university names like University of California, Berkeley, on first reference, and UC Berkeley on later references.

ellipses

No space on either side…like this…when omitting words from a quote. Always three periods, not four, even when connecting a complete sentence and a fragment. (Four is technically correct in that case, but three suffices.)

em dash (option+shift+hyphen)

An em dash is the longest—like this—without spaces before or after.

Use an em dash to attribute quotes: “Pray for the dead and fight like hell for the living.” —Mary Harris Jones

en dash (option+hyphen)

The en dash is longer than a hyphen (– vs. -) because the en dash has more work to do: It’s pulling the weight of multiple words before or after it. Use an en dash for open compounds:

San Francisco–based artist

Nobel Prize–winning scientist

post–World War II novelist

An en dash works like this: If an artist is based in San Francisco, that artist is San Francisco–based because the en dash connects two words, “San Francisco,” with a modifier after it, “–based.” The linking device is longer because it has more weight to pull. Also use en dashes for ranges, sports scores, voting results, and spans, like the 2020–2021 school year.

headlines

For headlines in print and on our website, use title case. (For social headlines, use sentence case.) Convert to title case automatically at CapitalizeMyTitle.com, but make sure AP is selected in that converter, and see exceptions below. Title case means this:

• Lowercase articles, prepositions, and conjunctions with fewer than four letters: a, an, and, as, at, by, for, if, in, nor, of, on, or, out, per, the, to, up, via, yet. (“But” is the exception, which gets capitalized.)

• Capitalize idioms like “Break Up” and “Put Up With” when a preposition is part of the meaning.

• Always cap the first and last words in a headline, and always the first word after a colon in headlines.

• Cap both words in hyphenated compounds like Government-Linked.

• Two-sentence headlines get end punctuation: “Here’s an Example. Like So.” Use double quotes (not single quotes) in headlines as needed.

• Web deks always take end punctuation, even if they’re not complete sentences.

• Write headlines the way we’d speak! “The Supreme Court Will Hear…” is preferred over “Supreme Court to Hear…” We have space, so include articles like “the.”

hyphens, compounds

• If a compound is hyphenless in AP or Webster, do not hyphenate. For example, real estate is open in AP and Webster, so do not hyphenate real estate agent. Similarly, don’t hyphenate health care reform, high school student, fossil fuel industry, free trade agreement, public school teacher, special interest group, social media fight, and other compounds where there’s no possibility of misreading and a hyphen does not help the reader.

• Hyphenate second-biggest, second-largest, etc.

• “-ly” adverbs are never hyphenated: easily remembered rule, irresistibly good cheesecake.

• Hyphenate “well-” compounds before a noun but not after: A well-known fact, she is well known.

interior and paraphrased dialogue

Generally enclose imagined dialogue and thoughts in quotation marks: “I had better hurry,” thought Carlos. But in all cases, observe a writer’s preference if the writer has made a clear stylistic choice.

italics

• Italicize titles of:

blogs, boats, books (including comic books), dance productions (e.g., Dance of the Seven Veils, but not styles like the waltz), legal cases, magazines and newspapers (but not news services like the Associated Press and Reuters), newsletters, movies, music albums, longer musical compositions (like symphonies), online publications (like Salon and Vice), paintings, plays, podcasts/radio shows, sculptures/installations, series of articles (i.e., column names), and TV shows

• Use quotes (no italics) for titles of:

acts within larger productions (like “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” in The Nutcracker), articles (in magazines and newspapers), cartoons, essays, illustrations, lectures/panel events (e.g., “In Conversation” series), photos, poems, official titles of reports (but lowercase without quotes for shorthand like the Mueller report), songs, stories or novellas within a collection, and TV episodes (e.g., Breaking Bad, “Granite State”)

• Capitalize (no quotes, no italics) titles of:

board games, book series/reference books/holy books, computer programs, news services, video games, and web addresses, except in directing readers to them (e.g., See motherjones.com/about.)

• Italicize names of magazines and newspapers, but lowercase and don’t italicize “the”: the New York Times. “The” can be capped for publications in rare cases for clarity, like when italics are not possible on social media and the New Yorker could mean a person or the magazine, so cap The New Yorker on social media or say the New Yorker magazine. Exception: The Root keeps The capped and italicized. Note: Times of London, not London Times. (Do not italicize pub names when listing with their postal addresses.)

• Italicize online publications like HuffPost and Salon. Also italicize the channels and verticals of online publications, like Motherboard on Vice.

• Always italicize Mother Jones, the Mother Jones Podcast, and the campaign The Moment for Mother Jones. As a shorthand noun: “Join The Moment, and help support…” As an adjective: “We’ll bring the Moment campaign…” (“The” goes outside when the title is an adjective.)

• Italicize foreign words that don’t appear in Webster, on first use. Don’t italicize on later uses.

legislative acts and bills

Capitalize when specific: the Violence Against Women Act, the Brady Bill, but the telecommunications bill. For House bills, use HR followed by a space and the number: HR 32. For Senate bills: SB 32. Lowercase “legislature” except in official names like the New York State Legislature. Always lowercase “executive order.”

mottos and slogans

Use title case and quotation marks, like “Make America Great Again.”

movements

Capitalize if the name is a motto or slogan; lowercase otherwise: Occupy Wall Street, the Occupy movement, Black Lives Matter, Black Power, the Black Power movement, civil rights movement, gay rights movement, transgender rights movement, labor movement. Capitalize the Black Arts Movement to distinguish the 1960s movement from other movements of black arts.

numbers

Generally spell out zero through nine and use numerals for 10 and higher.

Exceptions:

ages

Numerals for all ages: 5-year-old boy. 10-year-old girl. She’s in her 20s. The baby is 2 months old. Exception: twentysomething, thirtysomething, fortysomething. Use “ages” instead of “aged” (e.g., voters ages 18 to 34, not aged 18 to 34), and “-age” instead of “-aged” (e.g., voting-age adults; underage). Exception: Use middle-aged, not middle-age.

beginning a sentence with a number (or range of numbers)

Spell out: Ten thousand students ran 10 miles. Five hundred to six hundred students ran 12 miles.

charts, timelines, graphics, statistical boxes

Always use numerals for integers, and generally spell out fractions,

like one-third, rather than using true fractions, like ⅓—but this is up

to the art department’s and data reporter’s discretion. X-axis and Y-axis intervals and plot points should be evenly spaced and consistently marked. Use symbols (%, $, °C or °F).

Constitutional amendments

Spell out zero through nine and use numerals for 10 and higher:

First Amendment, Second Amendment, 14th Amendment

dates

November

November 2020

November 3, 2020

the November 3, 2020, election (use all those commas!)

Always spell out months. No comma if there’s no specific day: May/June 2019 issue.

decades

Always numerals: 1960s, the ’60s (okay to use interchangeably).

For 2000–2009, use “early 2000s” or specify the years. Avoid “the ’00s,” “the aughts” (facetious is okay!), and “the teens.” Only use “mid-2000s” to mean midcentury; it does not mean mid-decade.

decimals

Use plural nouns with numbers less than 1: 0.7 pounds, 0.2 meters.

distance, height, temperature, other measurements

Always numerals: 5 feet 8 inches, 12-inch pizza, 3 miles, 75 mph, 7-inch record, 8 degrees

districts

Always numerals: 4th District

Celsius, Fahrenheit

Spelled out in body copy, but in videos, charts, timelines, and statistical boxes, use °C or °F.

fractions

Spell out and hyphenate: Two-thirds of registered voters didn’t vote. Exception: Use fractions like 2/3 for charts and stat boxes. For combinations of whole numbers and fractions, use decimals like 8.5-by-11-inch paper.

headline numbers

Always numerals, as in “Top 5 Reasons to Vote,” with the exception that “one/first” is always spelled out in headlines, as in “First Lady” rather than “1st Lady.” Use the most common style in cases like “Central Park Five.”

millions, billions

Always numerals: 4 million people, 10 billion cars. M and B are optional in headlines, videos, social copy, graphs, print sidebars, and wherever space is tight (e.g., $70M or $70 million).

money

Always numerals after a currency sign: $7 billion, $33.90, $80

Always numerals with the word “cent”: 2 cents, 8 cents

Use an en dash (option+hyphen) for a range: $64–$72 million

Do not hyphenate if used adjectivally: $150 billion market

odds, margins, ratios, vote results

Always numerals: Her chance of winning is 3-to-1; a 3–1 chance (en dash).

Vote totals: The measure passed the Senate, 66–34 (en dash).

percent

Always numerals: 3 percent, 10 percent, the 1 percenters

For ranges of percentages: 2 to 3 percent; 9 to 10 percent

Spell out “percent” everywhere but videos, charts, data sidebars, and some social headlines, which use % (when space is tight).

Use “percentage” only without a number: “What percentage of voters agree? The poll says 40 percent.”

Do not hyphenate as a modifier: It’s “80 percent chance,” not “80-percent chance.”

ranges

Always numerals when a range involves a number below 10 and a number above nine:

It took 8 to 10 weeks to complete the project. A 7- to 14-day period.

ranks

Abbreviate and use numerals: Her album reached No. 1 on the charts. But “number one” for steps in a process: Number one, wash your hands.

series

The Warriors won Game 7 (not Game Seven) of the NBA finals.

The Eagles won Super Bowl 52 (not Super Bowl LII).

time

Use numerals with a.m. and p.m.: 4 a.m., 6 p.m., with a space.

Use ET and PT, not EST/EDT/PST/PDT, but time zones are not needed if the setting is clear; only useful in listings of broadcasts or event times. When including both, lead with the time zone most relevant in context; for example: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Spell out numbers less than 10 when combined with “morning,” “evening,” and “o’clock,” like six in the evening, but lean toward 6 p.m. instead.

parentheses

(A period goes inside parentheses if they contain a complete sentence.)

A period goes outside parens if they’re contained by a sentence (like this).

possessive

Only add an apostrophe, not an extra “s,” for names and singular proper nouns ending in “s”: Mother Jones’, not Mother Jones’s; Chris’, not Chris’s; Congress’, not Congress’s. Exceptions: acronyms ending in “s” like CBS’s and PBS’s (add apostrophes).

prefixes

anti-

Hyphenate: anti-abortion, anti-aircraft, anti-vax, anti-war, anti-labor, anti-tank, and whenever a hyphen helps clarify.

Close: antibiotic, antibody, anticlimax, anticoagulant, antidepressant, antidote, antifa, antifreeze, antigen, antihistamine, antiknock, antimatter, antimony, antioxidant, antiparticle, antipasta, antiperspirant, antiphony, antipollution, antiproton, antipsychotic, antiseptic, antiserum, antithesis, antitoxin, antitrust, antitussive, antisocial

co-

Hyphenate: co-author, co-chair, co-found, co-defendant, co-host, co-owner, co-partner, co-pilot, co-respondent (in a divorce suit), co-signer, co-sponsor, co-star, co-worker, co-writer

Close: coequal, coexist, cooperate, coordinate, copay

half-

Hyphenate: half-baked, half-cocked, half-dozen, half-hour, half-life, half-mile, half-moon, half-truth

Close: halfback, halfhearted, halftime, halftone, halftrack

Two words: half dollar, half sibling, half size

(Hyphenate if not listed here.)

mega-

Close.

mid-

Hyphenate if it’s followed by a number, like mid-1960s, or a proper noun, like mid-Atlantic.

Otherwise close, like midair, midcentury, midday, midsemester, midterm

multi-

Hyphenate if it’s followed by an “i” word, like multi-instrumentalist.

Otherwise close, like multicolored, multilateral, multimillion

neo-

Hyphenate if it’s followed by an “o” word like neo-orthodoxy, or a proper noun like neo-Nazi.

Otherwise close, like neoliberal, neoclassical, neoconservative

non-

Hyphenate if it’s followed by a proper noun like non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Otherwise close, like nonbinary, nonprofit

post-

Hyphenate: post-bellum, post-convention, post-mortem

Close: postdate, postdoctoral, postelection, postgame, postgraduate, postnuptial, postscript, postwar

(Follow Webster for “post-” if not listed here.)

pre-

Generally close, like preelection, preeminent, preempt, preexisting, and anything closed in Webster.

Hyphenate pre-convention, pre-noon, and pre-[ProperNoun].

pro-

Hyphenate to mean support for something, like pro-business, pro-labor, pro-peace, pro-war.

Close otherwise: proactive, produce, profile, pronoun

re-

Hyphenate homographs like re-create and re-cover, or possibly misleading words.

Close otherwise: reelect, reenter, reoffend

scholarships and grants

Capitalize the name but lowercase “grant,” “loan,” or “scholarship”: Pell grant, Stafford loan, Plus loan.

super-

Close except for super-PAC.

techno-

Close unless confusion would result (then hyphenate).

then-

Hyphenate if modifying a noun, like then-Mayor Gavin Newsom.

pronunciation

Guides to pronunciation should be spelled phonetically, and the syllable to be stressed should be capped: Latinx (pronounced la-TEEN-ex or latin-EX), italicized like so.

pull quotes

In pull quotes, use ellipses for omitted words from a direct quote, but it’s okay to paraphrase the writer’s own text. Check the PQ’s wording against the original, allowing for minor changes because of space limits.

Q&As, dialogue

Bold the questions, and don’t include the interviewer’s name or source’s name in each line (they’re already established in your introduction):

Why did you throw your shoes at George W. Bush?

George Bush lied to the people. He said the Iraqis would welcome him with flowers…

Did you have a plan?

I had been planning to do that for years…

Exception: When two or more sources are interviewed, use names first (and then initials) to clarify:

Interviewer Name: Hello, presidents.

Vladimir Putin: Hi.

Donald Trump: Hi.

IN: Did you do that grave thing?

VP: Do what?

DT: Yeah do what?

Before or at the end of Q&As, use a note like this if applicable: This interview has been edited and condensed.

quotes

• Quotes said directly to our reporters can be lightly edited for clarity without adding ellipses for omitted words unless the meaning would be changed. But in legally sensitive quotes, no words can be removed without the inclusion of ellipses.

• Do not use (sic) for misspellings—just fix—unless you’re facetiously using (sic) to ridicule a public figure’s typos. Paraphrase instead if possible.

• No brackets are needed when you’re capitalizing an excerpt’s first word. With that exception, when quoting printed material, the quote should otherwise match the original exactly (wording, style, punctuation, etc.).

• For spoken quotes, apply our house style for spelling, and minor editing is allowed for grammatical fixes. If inserting an editor’s or author’s note: [Editor’s note: like this.]

• For a person’s reaction in a quote, capitalize the first letter and use italics in brackets: [Laughs.] When the bracketed phrase is outside a sentence, add a period after the phrase within brackets:

“My father is not a schemer. [Laughs.]” “Well, [laughs], he schemes, but…”

series

Lowercase “season” and “episode”: season 1, episode 3 (numerals, no hyphens), for TV/television, podcast, and other series.

slashes

Use slashes to separate lyrics or lines of poetry, with no space on either side of the slash. The only punctuation at the end of a line (and before a slash) should be a question mark. Capitalize the first word in each line: “We’ve got to find some time to get together / How’s never?”

suffixes

-esque

Closed unless the letter “e” would be doubled or tripled (Abramoffesque, office-esque, melee-esque)

-like

Closed unless the letter “l” would be doubled or tripled (catlike, sail-like)

-plus

Hyphenated as compound: 100-plus people; 20 percent-plus increase.

websites

• Capitalize websites like MotherJones.com (cap initials) but lowercase URLs that run longer: motherjones.com/this-story-is-great.

• Always omit www. unless the result opens the wrong site.

• Follow the site’s style for caps (but never all caps): MoveOn.org, MoveOn. Online publications are italicized: Jezebel, Salon.

• Add hyphens between end words of all Mother Jones URLs for online features teased in the magazine. Use periods normally at the end of sentences. No end slashes at the end of web addresses.

Gender, Sexuality

Ask sources how to identify their gender and sexual identities if it’s relevant to the story and appropriate to ask. Below are some recommended words and definitions.

LGBTQ

LGBTQ is Mother Jones’ preferred style—the most encompassing and still concise acronym—but LGBT is accepted if a source prefers it. Avoid LGBTQ+ (unless a source uses it) because the + symbol’s meaning is already embodied in the acronym’s letters. Avoid GLBT except in formal titles like San Francisco’s GLBT History Museum; otherwise it can look like our typo.

gender-inclusive, gender-neutral

In general, use gender-inclusive or gender-neutral language unless you have reason not to. For example, instead of “policeman,” “fireman,” and “mailman,” use “police officer,” “firefighter,” and “mail carrier.” Instead of “manmade,” use “manufactured,” “artificial,” or “synthetic.” Instead of “mankind,” use “humanity” or “humankind.” The legacy of male-centered language continues to shape style guides, but Mother Jones takes a more inclusive stance. Try to avoid “strongman” because it doesn’t have a corresponding title for women who can run countries corruptly and forcefully. “Oilman” similarly. “Journeyman” similarly. “Fisherman” similarly. “National Guardsman” similarly; the Guard’s first all-women command formed in March 2019. Many titles like TKman don’t have parallel nouns for women because barriers to entry in professions and public life have been exclusionary and engineered in men’s favor, reflected in the job titles. Jobs can (or should) be open to people of any gender.

Unless a source prefers gendered titles, or gender is relevant, lean toward:

“band leader” instead of “frontman/frontwoman”

“chair” or “chairperson” instead of “chairman/chairwoman”

“crewed” instead of “manned,” unless a crew is all men and you’re pointing that out

“firefighter” instead of “fireman/firewoman”

“fisher” instead of “fisherman/fisherwoman”

“heir” instead of “heiress”

“host” instead of “hostess”

“humanity” or “humankind” instead of “mankind”

“mail carrier” instead of “mailman”

“manufactured,” “artificial,” or “synthetic” instead of “manmade”

“police officer” instead of “policeman/policewoman”

“spokesperson” or “representative” instead of “spokesman/spokeswoman”

“sales rep” or “salesperson” instead of “salesman/saleswoman”

“server” instead of “waitress/waiter”

“Congress member,” “member of Congress,” “the representative,” “the

lawmaker,” “Rep. [Name],” instead of “congressman/woman” (at your discretion)

“Actor” is Mother Jones’ house style except when someone identifies as “actress” or it’s important to signal gender (e.g., award ceremonies), or in social headlines when relevant.

gender pronouns and singular “they/them/their”

Singular “they/them/their” is accepted for someone who doesn’t use “he” or “she”; when it’s necessary to shield an anonymous source’s gender; or to move beyond the “he or she” binary. Avoid “both genders” for the same reason; use “all genders.” If you’re using singular “they,” make sure it agrees in number with the antecedent or, if it doesn’t, it’s clear in context.

gender transition, gender-affirming surgery, sex-reassignment surgery

Distinguish between these terms. A “gender transition” involves changing someone’s gender presentation, which could mean new names, clothes, hormones, and pronouns. “Gender-affirming surgery” is accepted for anyone going through “sex-reassignment surgery” (both terms accepted), which implies surgery or other medical means (e.g., facial feminization).

Latinx

The word “Latinx” (pronounced la-TEEN-ex or latin-EX), without quotation marks except when referring to the word itself, is a gender-inclusive description for people of Latin American descent who live in the United States. Use it for any source who prefers it, and, if you like, as an all-gender adjective in cases like “Latinx voters.” (Optional.)

Don’t stop​ using “Latina” or “Latino” for someone who identifies as Latina or Latino, or when you want to specify gender, and don’t take for granted that “Latinx” is widely understood. This is a rapidly evolving area of language. For that reason “Latino” is still accepted as an all-gender plural; consistency is not necessary, because some people do not want “Latinx” assigned to them. It’s celebrated for including all genders but it’s criticized as an Anglicized bulldozing of the Spanish language, which, like all romance languages, assigns a gender to each noun. And just 2 percent of respondents to a nationwide poll said they prefer the term “Latinx.”

Historically, the word “Latinx” originated to avoid defaulting to the masculine plural “Latinos.” More recently, “Latinx” has been used as an LGBTQ identifier, especially in the aftermath of Orlando’s Pulse nightclub shooting, most of whose victims were gay or bisexual and widely reported as “Latinx.”

Except as described above, use “Latinx” on a case-by-case basis at your discretion. In reference to polls and surveys, use the same words used in the studies.

nonbinary

Genders that don’t conform to male and female can be called nonbinary. Also accepted are genderqueer (one word), genderfluid (one word), and gender nonconforming (no hyphen).

Pride

Capitalize as Pride Day, Pride Month, pride events, pride flag.

reproductive rights, abortion

Mother Jones’ preferred terms are pro-choice and anti-choice or anti-abortion rights—not pro-life unless attributed or important in context. There may be times you want to use pro-life to allow each side to define itself, even though pro-life is a fundamentally misleading term because it implies some advocates are not ​for life. In all cases, avoid scare quotes, which can read as facetious (unless facetious is what you’re going for).

“Woman/women” is acceptable as the default gender to describe people who get abortions, even though some transgender people can get abortions. For example, use “Roe v. Wade affirmed a woman’s right to choose” rather than “a person’s right to choose.” “Woman” is preferred in this context because women are the group most targeted and affected by anti-abortion legislation. Degendering abortion language is a misleading move that obscures the impact of abortion restrictions on women’s lives.

Avoid “females” as a noun. Even though “females” accurately refers to people biologically capable of getting abortions, “females” is commonly used as a pejorative again women, reducing women to anatomy in contexts when anatomy is not the core focus. Instead of “females who get abortions,” use “women who get abortions.”

sex work, sex worker, prostitute, prostitution

Use “sex work” and “sex worker” rather than “prostitution” and “prostitute” when meanings overlap. But note that “prostitution” still fits in police and court references when attributed. If minors (who by definition cannot consent) are coerced into sex work, avoid “child prostitution” and instead use “child sexual exploitation,” “sex trafficking victims,” or “child sexual abuse.”

sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

“STIs” is preferred over “STDs.” “STIs” emphasizes that anyone can be infected even without symptoms of disease.

transgender, trans

Use “transgender” instead of “transgender​ed​.” Shorthand “trans” is accepted. Try to use “transgender” on first reference, except when essayists want to start with “trans” on first mention. Examples: trans woman (not transwoman); trans rights.

See “Legal Reporting” for distinctions between assault, harassment, misconduct, and wrongdoing.

Race, Ethnicity

Ask sources how to identify their racial and ethnic identities if it’s relevant to the story and appropriate to ask. Below are some recommended words and definitions.

African American, black/Black

Always follow a person’s preference. If a person’s preference is not known, lean toward black/Black but keep in mind that the terms African American and black/Black are not interchangeable: African American refers to an American black/Black person of African descent, while Americans of Caribbean heritage generally identify as Caribbean American. Capitalization: Whether black/Black and brown/Brown are always capitalized is up to writers’ and sources’ discretion, but it’s an active conversation in search of consistency. Some publications lowercase (e.g., The Root) and some capitalize (e.g., Seattle Times). Let us know what you think at styleguide@motherjones.com or here:

Asian, Asian American

Asian fits the diaspora or a community of people who identify as Asians, but be specific if you mean Asian Americans, and even more specific if you mean Japanese Americans, Chinese Americans, Cambodian Americans, Filipino Americans, Indonesian Americans, and so on.

blacks/Blacks, whites

Instead of “blacks/Blacks” and “whites” as nouns, which define people by race, use “black/Black” and “white” as adjectives, which ​describe​ (instead of define) people by race: “black/Black people,” “white people,” “black/Black voters,” “white voters,” “black/Black communities,” “white communities.”

community vs. communities

Use the plural “communities” rather than singular “the black/Black/white community” to avoid implying a monolith. Similarly use “experiences” rather than “the…experience.”

dual heritage, compound nationalities/ethnicities

Do not use a hyphen unless a source prefers it. Mother Jones style (consistent with AP): African American, Caribbean American, Irish American, Latvian American

Hispanic

Hispanic is not interchangeable with Latino, Latina, and Latinx, but overlaps to some extent. Defer to individual preference. It often depends on geographical region; people in the Southwest tend to use Hispanic and only recently have started replacing it with Latino. When preference isn’t known, use Latino/a/x instead of Hispanic, unless Hispanic is attributed to polls, census reports, or studies.

Each term refers to people from Spanish-speaking countries or cultures, but people from Spain are generally not Latino/a/x. Portuguese-speaking Brazilians are less likely to identify as Hispanic but sometimes do.

Be as specific as possible: Honduran, Guatemalan, Nicaraguan, Colombian, and so on.

multiracial

Instead of “mixed,” lean toward “multiracial,” “biracial,” or “interracial,” unless a person prefers “mixed,” in which case attribute it, like “TK, who refers to herself as mixed.”

people of color

Unless a source prefers “minorities,” lean toward “people of color” instead of racial “minorities” in the United States, except in statistical references to majority/minority. Always defer to individual preference.

voters

Be cautious about crutch terms like “​the ​black/Black vote,” “​the Latino vote,” and “the Asian American vote,” which imply that a group’s individuals vote as a bloc with a monolithic voice and interests. Use plural “black/Black voters,” “Latino/Latina/Latinx voters,” and “Asian American voters.”

white supremacy, white nationalism

These terms overlap, and whether there’s a distinction at all is a point of dispute between the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center, which disagree on whether white nationalism is just a euphemism for white supremacy. ADL says it’s a marketing trick by white supremacists to rebrand themselves. SPLC says there’s an ideological difference—white supremacy is the belief that white people are superior, whereas white nationalism posits that white people should have separate territory and legal rights.

Decide which term to use based on the beliefs or actions of the person or group in your story. Lean toward “white supremacy” if the focus is on ideology. White nationalism requires white supremacy to exist, but don’t gloss over important differences: Use specific modifiers to differentiate, for example, between overt white supremacists and people who enable them in thinly coded ways.

Names of People and Places; Languages; Nationalities

Names of people

• Always include accents like ñ, ó, í, é, and ç in people’s names (e.g., Rigoberta Menchú, Roque Sáenz Peña, Beyoncé).

• For names deriving from Arabic, see ​AP; Chinese ​here​; Korean ​here​; Portuguese here; Russian here; Spanish here. But first check our “Preferred Spelling” list below.

• All names constructed as Firstname al-Lastname should follow that style for full names, but drop “al-” when using only Lastname. For example, Muqtada al-Sadr, but Sadr on subsequence references.

• For people’s initials, use periods and no space: J.K. Rowling, R.L. Burnside, e.e. cummings. But: MLK Jr., JFK (no periods).

• Use parentheses to set off state and political party affiliation: Sen. Hubert Humphrey (D-Minn.). Use old-style state abbreviations, not two-letter zip code style:

Alabama: Ala.

Alaska: Alaska

Arizona: Ariz.

Arkansas: Ark.

California: Calif.

Colorado: Colo.

Connecticut: Conn.

Delaware: Del.

Florida: Fla.

Georgia: Ga.

Illinois: Ill.

Indiana: Ind.

Iowa: Iowa

Kansas: Kan.

Kentucky: Ky.

Louisiana: La.

Maine: Maine

Maryland: Md.

Massachusetts: Mass.

Michigan: Mich.

Minnesota: Minn.

Mississippi: Miss.

Missouri: Mo.

Montana: Mont.

Nebraska: Neb.

Nevada: Nev.

New Hampshire: N.H.

New Jersey: N.J.

New Mexico: N.M.

New York: N.Y.

North Carolina: N.C.

North Dakota: N.D.

Ohio: Ohio

Oklahoma: Okla.

Oregon: Ore.

Pennsylvania: Pa.

Rhode Island: R.I.

South Carolina: S.C.

South Dakota: S.D.

Tennessee: Tenn.

Vermont: Vt.

Virginia: Va.

Washington: Wash.

West Virginia: W.Va.

Wisconsin: Wis.

Wyoming: Wyo.

Party and state affiliation can be omitted on a case-by-case basis for some well-known politicians.

Occupational titles

Capitalize formal titles only when they precede a person’s name: President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Theresa May. Lowercase informal titles (e.g., special counsel Robert Mueller)

Academic titles: Do not capitalize “professor” before a person’s name. Cap named professorships and fellowships: Distinguished Adjunct Professor of Philosophy at Syracuse University.

Military titles: Spell out “General,” “Colonel,” “Major,” “Lieutenant” preceding a name. For compound titles, abbreviate first word, spell out second word: Brig. General and Lt. Colonel.

Plural titles: Lowercase: presidents Obama and Clinton, senators Warren and Sanders.

Police titles: Spell out “Sergeant,” “Captain,” preceding a name; spell out and cap “Detective” if it’s a formal title preceding name.

Political titles: Cap and abbreviate “Sen.” (for Senator), “Gov.” (for Governor), and “Rep.” (for Representative) preceding the name. For state officials: “state Rep. TK,” “state Sen. TK”

Religious titles: Spell out “the Reverend” preceding a name.

Names of places

• Spell out states in most cases, including in captions: Wildfires in Paradise, California, destroyed thousands of homes. Exceptions: Abbreviate places with party affiliations like (R-Minn.). State abbreviations are okay in charts and graphs. (Do not use two-letter postal code abbreviations except for mailing addresses.)

• Do not use accents in a place name.

• The following US cities stand alone in copy, without needing state locators:

Austin, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Honolulu, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, St. Louis, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle

• The following international cities also stand alone:

Amsterdam, Baghdad, Bangkok, Barcelona, Beijing, Berlin, Cairo, Dublin, Guatemala City, Hong Kong, Jerusalem, Johannesburg, Kuwait City, London, Madrid, Mexico City, Montreal, Moscow, Mumbai (formerly Bombay), Nairobi, Paris, Quebec City, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Toronto, Vancouver, Vatican City

Avoid datelines in articles.

Afghan

Refers to the people and culture of Afghanistan. Afghani is the Afghan unit of currency.

Argentine

The preferred term, rather than Argentinian, for the people and culture of Argentina.

China

The country’s official language is Mandarin, and Mandarin refers to a spoken language: One ​speaks ​Mandarin but ​writes​ Chinese. Use Pinyin (not Zhuyin) transliteration if given a choice.

Congo

Not “the” Congo. “The” refers to the Congo River, which gave the country its name, but “the” has fallen out of use in the country’s name, which AP shortens to Congo (not Democratic Republic of Congo​ and not DRC). Distinct from ​Republic of Congo​ (neighboring country).

Gaza

Not Gaza City; see AP for more.

Iranian, Persian

Follow an individual’s preference. Iranian tends to emphasize nationality; Persian tends to emphasize history and the cultural diaspora. There’s plenty of overlap. Farsi (also called Persian) is Iran’s official language.

Japanese American, “internment”

The United States ​incarcerated more than 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry, two-thirds of them US citizens, during World War II. Call these events what they were: incarceration, not internment. The US government uses the word “internment” to distinguish many detainees from the few convicted as spies and sent to prison. But make no mistake: “Internment” is a euphemism for incarceration. Use incarceration whenever possible.

Hāfu ​(accented “ā”; not “haafu”)

Refers to someone with one Japanese parent. Hāfu means half. Use only when someone identifies this way.

Kazakhstan (with the “h”)

Korea

Use the new spelling adopted by Korea’s Ministry of Culture:

The letters k, t, p, and ch have been changed to g, d, b, and j

k’, t’, p’, and ch’ have been changed to k, t, p, and ch

sh has been changed to s

Examples: Choson is now spelled Joseon; Inchon is now spelled Incheon; Pusan is now spelled Busan.

Myanmar

Use Myanmar for this country’s current name (formerly Burma) except when a source prefers Burma. Historically, many news outlets and exile organizations continued to use Burma even after the 1989 official name change because the name Myanmar was preferred by the junta, whereas Burma was preferred by pro-democracy activists. But in recent years, more people and organizations are calling it Myanmar.

The language spoken in this country is called Myanmar. Refer to people as the people of Myanmar or the Myanmar people.

Native American

Follow a source’s preference for description, and specify nation if known (e.g., Navajo, Hopi, Cherokee). Indigenous is accepted. Native people and shorthand Native are also accepted. Some younger Natives still prefer Indian, and a lot of groups and reservations have Indian in their names (i.e., American Indian Movement, Pine Ridge Indian Reservation), so Indian is okay if it’s attributed. In Canadian contexts, use Indigenous or Native or First Peoples, although First Peoples is more formal (encompassing Inuit, Métis, and First Nations); specify nation if known (e.g. Sagamok Anishnawbek). Do not use “​the​ Natives,” but “Native” alone is fine as an adjective: Native communities, Native activists, Native populations.

Capitalize Indigenous and Native in proper names or identifiers like “Indigenous/Native rights,” but lowercase in descriptive terms like “people indigenous to” and “people native to.” “Indigenous” (capped) refers to identities of original inhabitants of a place, with historical ties to pre-colonial or pre-settler times.

Nepal

People from Nepal are known as Nepali or Nepalese. Mother Jones’ default is Nepali, the way many people from Nepal tend to refer to themselves—departing from AP—unless a source prefers otherwise.

Swaziland

Until the government gets back to the Associated Press with guidance and AP takes a stance, use some form of “Eswatini, the country formerly known as Swaziland,” or “Swaziland, now known as/whose king wants to rename the country Eswatini,” with initial-cap Es rather than sE.

Taiwan

Taiwan has been governed separately from China since 1949. When precision is needed, call it an island, and its government the Republic of China. In all other cases, call it Taiwan. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, but some countries ​recognize Taiwan’s sovereignty. (The United States officially does not.) “Mainland China” is okay to distinguish China from the island of Taiwan.

Third World

Avoid, unless it’s in a direct quote. Instead try “developing nations” or “emerging economies.” Also avoid First World; use “industrialized” instead of “developed” because countries and regions are never fully “developed” but they can be fully “industrialized.”

Ukraine

Not “the” Ukraine, which refers to the Soviet era.

Western

Capitalize for the film or book genre, but lowercase country western music. Capitalize the West and the South in reference to US regions. For directions: west and western.

slavery

Lean toward the following terms:

• “enslaved people” rather than “slaves”

• “enslavers” rather than “masters,” “slaveholders,” or “slave owners”

• “fugitives from slavery” or “self-emancipated people” rather than “runaway slaves”

• “born with slave status” or “born into slavery” rather than “born a slave”

• “forced-labor camp” rather than “plantation”

Make exceptions as context or clarity calls for it.

(Hat tips: P. Gabrielle Foreman, et al. “Writing about Slavery/Teaching About Slavery: This Might Help” community-sourced document, and Nikole Hannah-Jones’ “1619 Project,” New York Times Magazine)

tribalism

Use “partisanship” or “provincialism” rather than “tribalism” to describe extreme group loyalty. Use of “tribalism” in politics is misleading, a pejorative that does not resemble how tribes actually behave and interact.

Immigration

Dreamers

Dreamers refers to young immigrants without legal status in the United States, but unless someone prefers the label or it’s relevant historically, avoid it. The label referred to the DREAM Act proposal, which excluded millions of immigrants who didn’t fit the storyline of high-achieving youth, and the act did not pass. DACA recipient (if accurate) is more specific.

If using Dreamer, style it this way, avoiding the clunkier DREAMer (even though DREAMer is technically correct, rooted in the acronym).

legal status

Use “legal” and “illegal” only to describe an action, not a person. Instead of “illegal immigrant” or “illegals,” alternatives include “undocumented immigrant,” “unauthorized immigrant,” and “people without legal immigration status.”

refugee, asylum seeker, immigrant, migrant, displaced person, internally displaced person

• “Refugees” are forced to flee home countries by violence, persecution, or natural disaster.

• “Internally displaced” people are forced to flee but not across national borders.

• “Displaced” refers to anyone who matches either of the above.

• “Migrants” are in the process of moving, commonly for economic reasons but not always.

• “Immigrants” have moved permanently (changed countries of residence) for any number of reasons.

• “Asylum seekers” seek official government protection.

• “Asylees” seek or have already secured official government protection.

Mental Health, Physical Health, Ability, Disability

Labels should ​describe​ people, not define them, unless people define themselves by labels. Rule of thumb: Use “people with,” also known as people-first language, like “people with disabilities” instead of “the disabled” or “disabled people.” “People with physical/mental limitations” is also useful. Not everyone with a limitation is disabled.

autism

Lean toward “autistic person” instead of “person with autism.” This is an exception to people-first language. Opinions vary on this, but many advocacy groups opt for “autistic person” on the view that autism is part of an identity, not just a condition. Defer to personal preference.

deaf

Deaf is widely preferred for people with complete or severe hearing loss. Milder hearing loss is “hard of hearing.” Avoid “hearing-impaired,” which overemphasizes impairment, according to the World Federation of the Deaf. But always defer to a source’s preference.

disorders

Distinguish between disorders and conditions. “Disorders” fits when disorders are diagnosed by the American Psychiatric Association; when military benefits depend on the distinction; or when a source or medical expert uses it.

drug use, addiction

See ​AP, which advises against calling someone an “addict” unless the person calls themself an addict. In addition to AP’s advice, avoid “got clean,” which implies the person had been dirty, unless the person sees it that way.

suicide​ reporting

Do not use “commit suicide,” per ​AP​ and mental health researchers who report a spread of suicide (a contagion) from the term’s use, and because the verb “commit” can imply a criminal act, but laws against suicide have been widely repealed. Preferred: “killed [oneself],” “took [ones] own life,” or “died by suicide.” If suicide is a story’s main focus, link to prevention sites and add this note at the bottom:

If you or someone you care about may be at risk of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a free 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Use the term wheelchair user, and avoid wheelchair-bound; wheelchairs enable more than they limit.

For additional guidelines, consider the National Center on Disability and Journalism’s style guide.

Elections, Information

disinformation vs. misinformation

Disinformation is deliberately false or designed to mislead; misinformation is false regardless of intent.

suppression vs. depression of voter turnout

Suppression is the preventing or discouraging of voters from casting a ballot, and making it broadly difficult to participate in the political process. The depression of voter turnout is the reduction of turnout from previously higher levels.

Scientific Reporting

artificial intelligence

Distinguish between AI and robots: AI is a machine’s ability to simulate intelligent human behavior. Robots can be AI-driven, but robots can also move physically, whereas AI can be purely software that does not move physically, like game engines and GPS.

bacteria

Bacteria is plural: Bacteria were clogging his lungs. Bacterium is singular: This bacterium is quite deadly.

citation

Link to the published study on first reference.

climate

• The following are all accepted (a non-exhaustive list): climate change, climate science, climate crisis, climate emergency, climate breakdown, climate catastrophe, global warming; depending on context. (Editor’s discretion.)

• Avoid the language of “skeptic/skepticism” about settled scientific facts. Just as it’s unscientific and misleading to say someone is a gravity skeptic, it’s unscientific and misleading to say someone is a climate change skeptic. “Skeptic” implies that someone intelligently doubts something. Instead use terms like denial/denier (facts can be denied) or spell out exactly what you mean. For anyone who is truly skeptical of unsettled claims, spell that out.

• On first reference, use Celsius (and Fahrenheit in parentheses) for global

warming averages and targets. On later references, stick with Fahrenheit. Examples:

“The Earth has already warmed 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) since the 19th century.”

“Governments are not on track to meet a goal of capping temperatures well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) before the end of the century.”

correlation vs. causation

Correlation means two variables are related to each other, and when one changes, the other appears to change, but not necessarily as a result. Causation means one variable’s change causes the other’s change.

data

Data takes singular verbs: The data is sound.

doctor

Only refer to researchers as “Dr.” if they have medical degrees.

genus and species names

Per AP, “capitalize the first, or generic, Latin name for the class of plant or animal and lowercase the species that follows: Homo sapiens, Tyrannosaurus rex. In second references, use the abbreviated form: P. borealis, T. rex.” Don’t italicize if Webster has it; otherwise italicize, like Asparagopsis armata.

statistical significance

Statistically significant generally means there’s a less than 5 percent chance that the observed effect would have occurred at random.

For more distinctions and definitions, see AP.

Religion

God

Capitalize for the deities of monotheistic religions. Lowercase for the deities of polytheistic religions. Lowercase all other references except when the meaning is specifically religious.

anti-, bigotry, phobia

“Bigotry” is hate and prejudice against a group. Words ending in “phobia,” like “Islamophobia,” are gaining wider use to mean hateful fear of faith, but “Islamophobia” should not be used when what you mean is anti-Muslim bigotry. The distinction matters—people too often call nonbigoted critics of religion “phobics,” which broad-brushes all critics as bigoted against believers. It’s crucial to distinguish between bigotry against people and criticism of beliefs. If you mean fear of Muslims as people, for example, go with “anti-Muslim bigotry,” not unlike the parallel construction of a term like “anti-Semitism.”

Don’t mistake criticism of beliefs as phobia of people. This holds for criticism of any ideas and institutions—in Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, Hinduism, and so on. Distinguish between “phobia” and “anti-.”

Islam

As-salaam alaikum and Wa alaikum as-salaam are Mother Jones’ preferred spelling and hyphenation, closest to Arabic pronunciation. Allow variation if a source prefers.

burqa​: the all-body covering worn by some Muslim women.

chador: a large cloak that covers the hair, neck, and shoulders, but

not the face, worn by some Muslim women, mainly in Iran.

hajj​ (not “the” hajj) is the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, in Saudi Arabia, the

birthplace of Prophet Muhammad.

hijab​: the headscarf worn by some Muslim women.

Muhammad is the preferred spelling for the prophet of Islam.

niqab​: the face veil worn by some Muslim women.

Qur’an​ (not Koran or Quran)

Shariah (not Sharia) means Islamic law, so “Shariah law” is redundant unless you’re referring to a specific provision under a Shariah framework.

Sunni, Shiite​: See ​AP​.

Christianity

Bible, biblical​:​ ​See ​AP​, and use the Revised Standard Version for

quotes, not the King James Version.

Christian Coalition: On second reference, okay to use coalition

Christian fundamentalists and evangelicals should not be conflated. Both believe that the Bible is inerrant, but evangelizing is the further effort to spread that belief and convert others. Fundamentalists focus on foundational theology of scripture. Christian right is an umbrella term for a politically conservative Christian movement.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints: Capitalize -Day. “Mormon Church” is also accepted. Church members have moved away from the term “Mormon Church,” but it’s still widely in use.

Holy Spirit, Holy Ghost, Holy Trinity​: See ​AP​.

Pope​: Only capitalized as a title before a name.

Judaism

Jew, Jewish person

When choosing between “Jew” and “Jewish person” as nouns, defer to a person’s preference. Both are accepted. If preference isn’t known, lean toward “Jewish person” if the noun “Jew” could be perceived to have pejorative connotations in context, in light of some historical uses. For example, “Jews are migrating” works fine, and “Jews are diverse” works fine, but “My neighbor is a Jew” could be rewritten as “My neighbor is Jewish.”

Grammatically, the noun “Jew” fits in comparative lists like “Jews, Christians, and Muslims,” all parallel nouns. Keep in mind that many Jews do not hear the noun “Jew” as pejorative and object to the idea that it is. Defer to personal preference.

Hanukkah ​(not Chanukkah), per ​Webster

High Holy Days​, capitalized

Rosh Hashanah​ (not Rosh Hashana)​, closest to Hebrew, departing from AP

Buddhism

Buddhism can refer to a philosophy or religion. Specify which you mean, if not both.

atheism, humanism

Atheism is the lack of a belief that there’s sufficient evidence for the existence of a god. (“A” means without, and “theism” is belief in the existence of a god.) Atheism is not a belief system; it’s the rejection of belief systems unsupported by evidence or reasoning that meets a certain mark. Distinguish from humanism; a humanist goes a step further and affirms that people are capable of morality, flourishing, and well-being without relying on supernatural claims.

Common Legal Distinctions

accused of, arrested for, suspected of, allegedly, reportedly

Each withholds a presumption of legal guilt. “Arrested for murder” can imply guilt. Avoid “arrested for murder” if what we mean is “arrested on murder charges” or “arrested in connection with the murder of.” We can’t call or imply someone is a criminal unless the person has been convicted or has confessed, or it’s framed as an allegation. For minors, avoid assuming that juvenile confessions mean guilt, because minors are more likely to give false confessions than adults.

We don’t have to overuse the word “​allegedly,” but make clear that guilt has not been formally found.

assault, harassment, misconduct, wrongdoing

Assault is physical. Harassment may not be physical; it may be verbal, written, or insinuated through gesture, action, or deliberate inaction. Misconduct is the wider category of improper behavior, legal or illegal. If you’re looking for a broader word, “wrongdoing” works, but “wrongdoing” can trivialize serious charges, so “misconduct” is sometimes a closer fit.

In reports on sexual violence, use the same words used by the victim/survivor as long as the words are accurate. For example, definitions of assault and rape vary by jurisdiction, so if you’re using a source’s words that disagree with legal definitions, make that clear.

Don’t confuse categories of crimes like child molestation and acts of pedophilia. Definitions tend to vary by state.

attorney vs. lawyer​: See ​AP​.

burglary, robbery, larceny, theft​: See ​AP​.

civil, criminal

Don’t mistake civil suits for criminal matters. In civil suits, parties can be found “liable” (instead of “guilty”), whereas in criminal suits, parties can be found “guilty.” Criminal courts in the United States do not find people “innocent”; they find people “not guilty.”

convicts, felons

Instead of “convicts,” use a workaround like “people convicted of a crime.” Instead of “felons,” use alternatives like “people convicted of felonies” or “people with a felony record.” “She’s a felon” can be recast as “She was convicted of a felony.” If using “felon,” note that the designation survives a prison sentence: After leaving prison, a person is still a “felon” (not an “ex-felon”) but is now an “ex-inmate” or “ex-prisoner.” A “felon” does not become an “ex-felon” unless the conviction is overturned or the person is pardoned. If you want to avoid branding someone a “felon” for life, go with “convicted of a felony” or “with a felony record.”

detainee vs. prisoner

For prolonged detention, like in cases of extended military or CIA detention, drop “detainee” and use straight-to-the-point words like “prisoner,” “de facto prisoner,” “prison-like conditions,” and “incarcerated.” Detainees in Guantanamo, for example, could just be called prisoners.

jail vs. prison​

Prisons generally confine people serving sentences for felonies, according to AP, whereas jails confine people serving sentences for misdemeanors or who are awaiting trial or sentencing on charges (or confined for violations like contempt of court).

mass shooting

Since 2012, Mother Jones has maintained a first-of-its-kind database documenting mass shootings in the United States, which is continually updated. Our current definition of mass shooting: an indiscriminate shooting rampage in a public place resulting in three or more victims killed (not just wounded) by the perpetrator, and not including the perpetrator. By Mother Jones’ current criteria:

• The shooter took the lives of at least three people (excluding the perpetrator).

• The killings were carried out by a lone shooter (except in the case of the Columbine massacre and the Westside Middle School killings, which each involved two shooters).

• The shootings occurred in a public place.

• Shootings primarily related to gang activity or armed robbery are not included in our database; neither are mass killings that take place in private homes.

police report, incident report, arrest report, crime report

“Police report” can mean incident report, arrest report, crime report, or another report. Specify which if it’s relevant.

reporting on sex and minors

“Had sex ​with”​ implies consent, but an adult does not have sex “with” a minor; an adult rapes a minor. Call it that. “Child prostitution” is also misleading because it implies consent, but minors can’t consent. Instead, use terms like “child sex trafficking,” “child sexual exploitation,” “child sexual abuse,” or “child rape.” If some jurisdictions use the term “child prostitution,” attribute it.

survivors, victims

Defer to a source’s words, but if preference is not known, go with “survivors” unless you’re emphasizing victimization purposefully.

pleaded​

​Past tense is “pleaded,” not “pled.”

v., ​vs.

Roe v. Wade i​s court case style: italicize, lowercase ​v. In all other uses, “vs.” (Never spell out “versus.”)

Attribution, Captions, Credits

attribution

• Whether you use “told me” or “told Mother Jones” is up to you and depends on the needs of your story. “Told me” is a good default for more casual pieces, but “told Mother Jones” can fit a more traditional tone or on social media and other places where bylines aren’t possible, or for stories with joint bylines.

• Whether an interview takes place by email, phone, or in person, only say so in the attribution if it’s relevant.

• Whether you use “says” or “said” is up to you, but be consistent within a story. Use present tense for a book’s author: Barack Obama writes in his book TK. But use past tense for reporting that has already appeared: She reported in the New York Times. He told the Washington Post.

book excerpts

Book excerpts are not italicized. Don’t edit for style, punctuation, or grammar; just fix typos and formatting, which don’t have to be bracketed. Include an editor’s note:

Editor’s note: ​The following is an excerpt from [Book Title]​, reprinted with permission. Copyright [Publishing Company]

captions and credits

Use final punctuation only if a caption is a complete sentence or preceded by another sentence.

directionals: Use parentheses for (left), (right), (top), and (bottom) unless the caption begins with a direction; then omit parentheses. Top: Visitors to Alcatraz listen to inmates’ recordings.

photos from services: Photographer/Agency Name

(Drop “Press,” “Images,” etc., from names like Getty Images; just say Getty. If a service credits a username, drop the username; just credit the service.)

Wikimedia Commons image: Original source/Wikimedia Commons

(Add a link to the photographer’s page in the “Credit URL” field. Make sure to use the photographer/source, not the Wikipedia uploader.)

Noun Project icon: Designer Name/Noun Project

(Add a link to the designer’s page in the “Credit URL” field.)

YouTube screenshot: Uploader/YouTube

(Add a link to the video in the “Credit URL” field.)

screenshot of another publication’s video: Screenshot/Publication name

(Add a link to the video in the “Credit URL” field.)

screenshot of a TV show or movie: Screenshot: Network (or movie distribution company, ie: Universal Pictures)

screenshot somebody else took: Screenshot: Publication that took screenshot/Original Source

(Add a link to the page where the screenshot appears in the “Credit URL” field.)

promotional image: Courtesy Company Name

image provided by a source or source’s family: Courtesy Source Name

(You can hyperlink the source’s name to their website/social media profile when applicable.)

multiple images: Use examples above; separate with semicolon.

photo or illustration that appeared in the magazine or is commissioned for the website: Photo: Photographer name

Illustration: Illustrator name

illustrations and art from Mother Jones staff

Chart by Mother Jones

Illustration by Mother Jones

Photoillustration by Mother Jones

pseudonyms

When a pseudonym is used, explain it as early in the story as it makes sense to do so, in running text, rather than an asterisk/footnote.

syndicated articles

Syndicated articles cross-posted to our site should follow Mother Jones style if allowed by the syndication source. If not allowed, edit only for typos, broken links, and formatting. Include a top note like: This story was originally published by Grist and is shared here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

Slurs

Slurs​ should be handled situationally: You can spell them out if it’s crucial to the story (e.g., part of a quote that must be included; used in a first-person narrative; or central to a critique of the slur itself), unless you have reason not to in context. This guideline is deliberately loose, giving discretion to the editor and writer on a case-by-case basis. When in doubt, email styleguide@motherjones.com. If you ​do​ conceal a slur, use one hyphen per each letter omitted (e.g., c‐‐t, n‐‐‐‐r, f‐‐‐‐t).

The phrase “n-word” takes lowercase “n” unless starting a sentence.​ It refers to the “er” word and not “nigga,” which has different connotations and intentions (depending on the speaker). Specify the latter if that’s the reference.

Slurs in headlines​: Do not use slurs in headlines (with or without hyphens replacing letters). If a slur is important in a headline, use terms like “a racial slur” and name the slur in body copy. (Among other reasons not to, headline slurs can set off filters.)

In ​videos​, there’s no need to bleep audio if the slur is newsworthy. For consistency, don’t censor the subtitle either.

bad breaks

A bad break happens when a word that runs over one line and onto another is split incorrectly. Avoid bad breaks, with these pointers:

• Two-letter breaks are okay.

• Do not break proper nouns unless necessary for fit.

• Bad breaks that cause spacing issues (in short paragraphs or short line lengths) are up to designer discretion.

• Allow no more than two consecutive hyphenated line endings.

• Breaks that form two discrete words are unacceptable in most cases, as in read-just.

• If a URL breaks at the end of a line, don’t hyphenate the break.

For example, this is okay: Reach her at better

campaigns.org/money. Whenever possible, break the URL at the punctuation and carry punctuation to the next line: bettercampaigns

.org/money. Also okay: Reach her at bettercampaigns.org

/money.

bylines

Capitalize the “By”: By Mary Harris Jones (font, italicization, etc., are at the discretion of the art department).

endboxes

The endbox looks like this ◼. Separate the endbox with an option-space (slightly more than one space; slightly less than two) between the final punctuation and the box.

jumps

Add (continued on page xx) at the end of the page before the jump, and (continued from page xx) at the beginning of the first line of the page following the jump.

page numbers

Lowercase the word “page” in all references (e.g., on the Contributors page). En dash for page ranges: pages 32–34.

read-throughs

When possible, avoid pages ending with a period or hyphen. Decide on a case-by-case basis.

signoffs

• The signoff should have a space between the final punctuation and the em dash. Use bold and italics. —Mary Harris Jones

• For sidebars by the same author who wrote the feature use initials with periods: —M.J.

• For additional research or reporting: —Mary Harris Jones, with additional research by the Daniels King, Moattar, Friedman, Spinelli, and Schulman

• Fit signoffs into text lines; if one must be on its own line, justify it to the left.

small caps

Use small caps for acronyms and abbreviations and all-capped words that are three letters or more in the print magazine, including radio station call signs. Exceptions:

• Use regular caps for postal addresses/acronyms such as PMB.

• Use regular caps for a person’s initials like JFK and MLK unless the initials are part of an airport, organization, site, or street name (then use small caps).

widows

A widow happens when the last line in a paragraph is noticeably shorter than the text column, leaving a large white space after the text. Widows are okay only if they are longer than one-third of the text column. If they’re shorter, point them out to art or editorial.

Web-Specific

deks

Web deks always end with punctuation, even if they’re not complete sentences.

headlines

• Web headlines should not exceed 100 characters or three lines. One or two lines is ideal.

• Use sentence case for onsite headlines, social headlines, and deks. Only add a period when it’s a full sentence.

quotation marks, apostrophes

• WordPress mistakenly reverses quotation marks and apostrophes after italicized words and em dashes. To fix, replace with this code in the Text tab:

‘ = open single quote: ‘

’ = closed single quote: ’

“ = open double quote: “

” = closed double quote: ”

Videos

Terms to know

Bumper:

Locator:

Bug and lower third:

Thumbnail:

Lower-third style:

• Delete filler words in subtitles like “um, uh, er, like” unless they add value. Sometimes they do! (Usually they don’t.)

• Subs should match what the speaker actually says: “it’s” or “it is”? “gonna” or “going to”? “we’re” or “we are”?

• “SOT” means “sound on tape,” referring to anyone speaking (other than our presenter or voiceover host).

• “B-roll” means secondary footage.

• Resist ellipses as a placeholder to mean “Hold on…more words are coming!” If you’re punctuating a speaker’s midsentence stumble, use an em dash—(shift+option+hyphen).

• Use serial commas: one, two, and three

• Use numerals for 3 and above. (Soft rule—break this rule if it looks awful in rare cases. But always numerals for ages and measurements.)

• Distribute subtitles evenly on top and bottom lines.

• Use an en dash (option+hyphen) to indicate an offscreen speaker switch:

–Oh really?

–Yes really.

Example:

• (laughs), (coughs), (cheering) is our style for videos.

• If a video has graphic violence, excessive blood, or death, include a graphic warning card in the beginning.

• Use English subtitles even if language switches midvideo. Don’t specify “(in Spanish),” “(in Arabic),” etc., unless it’s relevant.

• [Wolf Blitzer]: ← speaker’s name in brackets only when necessary for clarity (e.g., offscreen). Colon goes outside.

• Include fact credits in corners for allegations, data, scientific findings, police encounters, and exclusive news first reported by another organization. No credit is needed for widely accepted or self-evident facts.

• Music/movie clips: Credit the studio/production/record company, whichever or whomever owns the rights.

• TV shows: Credit the network.

• In city/state locators, abbreviate states using postal codes, like Sacramento, CA.

• Some well-known cities do not need state locators in videos:

Austin, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Honolulu, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, St. Louis, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle

• If adding date in videos, abbreviate as follows: Jan., Feb., March, April, May, June, July, Aug., Sept., Oct., Nov., Dec. Example: Sept. 8, 2019

Podcasts

Our podcasts are Bite and the Mother Jones Podcast, with “the” lowercase and not italicized. A series within Bite is Eating in Climate Chaos.

Example of embedding a podcast in web stories (italicized lead, with a colon):

Social Media

@

“at @” is one too many. Just @handle.

hashtags

Capitalize each word’s first letter: #MeToo, #BlackLivesMatter.

Italics

Wherever italics are not possible for titles, like on Facebook and Twitter, use double quotes instead: Pixar’s “Bao.”

Newsletters, Fundraising Emails

Our newsletters are Econundrums (health and environment), Food for Thought (food), Political MoJo (news from our DC bureau), In the Mix (arts and culture), and Recharge (inspiring news).

For all email subject lines and newsletter headlines, use sentence case (not Title Case), and no period at the end unless it’s the second of two sentences.

For fundraising emails specifically:

• Subject lines: [Sentence case]

• Pre-header: [Appears in inbox preview] Needs a period at end so it doesn’t run into opening line of content in preview mode.

• FirstName/Mother Jones Reader, (with comma)

• P.S. (no colon)

Bold the first sentences in newsletters:

Link the words, not the final punctuation: Like this. Not like this. Exception: Call-to-action fundraisers can link everything for emphasis, including punctuation: Let’s pull together and take action!

Corrections, Updates, Clarifications

corrections

• All errors of fact must be corrected, and a correction note added at the end of the post in italics. Example: Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated TK. In fact, TK. Correction notes should avoid restating the error unless restating the error is helpful for clarity or transparency.

• All corrections should be flagged for our research editor or managing editor or your point editor. A correction’s tone should match the story’s tone: serious or funny, but not defensive or dismissive.

• For most typos and inconsequential misspellings, just fix and move on, but if a name is misspelled throughout a story, a correction note is needed: Correction: TK’s name was misspelled in an earlier version of this article.

• If a correction is so massive that it changes the story, let social editors know; they might want to tweet a correction or share it on Facebook if the correction calls for it.

• If a headline is changed for substantive reasons, add a note at the bottom of the story: Editor’s note: This story’s headline has been updated. [TK reason if needed.]

updates

We have several formatting options for updates:

Breaking News

Add an update at the top of the post:

12:30 p.m. PT / ET: President Donald Trump announced…

(Use the time zone you’re in or the one most relevant to the story.)

If the story is still developing (e.g., active shooter), add this note at the bottom:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow us on Twitter.

Same Day, Not Critical

Add the update at the bottom:

12:30 p.m. PT / ET: President Donald Trump announced…

Later-Date Update

Add the update at the top, with date but no time:

April 15: President Barack Obama announced…

(Only include the year if the update is in a different year from the original post.)

If the update is not critical, add it at the bottom.

Live Election Results

Add the first update at the bottom of the original post, and successive updates above it:

7:25 p.m. ET: Candidate TK has likely won…

7:05 p.m. ET: Results were barely in Tuesday night, but…

7:02 p.m. ET: As polls closed on the East Coast, the networks immediately predicted…

If updates roll onto the next day, mention the new date once:

10:30 a.m. ET: TK made a speech…

March 2, 9:15 a.m. ET: TK made a speech…

7:05 p.m. ET: Results were barely in Tuesday night…

6:50 p.m. ET: As polls closed on the East Coast…

If so many updates are needed that it’s cluttered, write it through. Add a note at bottom: This story has been updated.

clarifications

If you’re adding context that doesn’t change the meaning, add Clarification: It’s worth noting that some TK were larger in scale.

video corrections

All videos with substantial factual errors should be deleted from all platforms, and a correction note added to the description on YouTube/Facebook: Correction: An earlier version of this video misstated TK. If you’re keeping up the flawed video because the error is minor, just add a correction in the description: Correction: At minute 3:55, TK fact instead. (Our correction policy for videos is stricter than for online articles because incorrect videos can’t be fixed after publication without deletion, whereas web articles can be fixed after publication.)

Preferred Spelling

Search our list first, then AP, then Webster. If you’re using Webster, go with Webster’s first or more common spelling (e.g., “labeled” is preferred to its variant “labelled”).

A

Abdullah, King

AI for artificial intelligence, no periods

afterparty

al-Assad, Bashar

alt-right

A.D. is preferred for clarity, despite its specific religious roots (short for anno domini, “in the year of the Lord”). It’s generally not needed except to clarify when a date isn’t B.C. When using it, put it after the year or time period: 15 A.D. Note that this is the opposite of the AP’s rule for using A.D. Stick to this house guideline.

adviser (not advisor)

advocate As a noun, advocate can be followed by “for,” as in: He’s an advocate for sustainable building. It can also stand as a verb without the “for”: He advocates sustainable building. But it never takes “for” as a verb: He advocates for sustainable building is wrong.

agrichemical not agrochemical

Aita al Shaab

a.k.a.

Al Jazeera

al-Qaeda

al-Bashir, Omar

al-Sadr (with full name), Sadr (when only last name is used); al-Shadri, Shadri. Follow this style for all names constructed Name al-Othername, unless there’s a different established spelling.

al-Shabaab

airstrike

a.m., p.m.

American Dream

“Amtrak Joe” Biden

antifa

Arafat, Yasser

archaeologist

Arco okay on first reference for Atlantic Richfield Co.

Associated Press Spell out on first reference (no italics), and abbreviate as the AP (including “the”) on later references.

asylum seeker no hyphen

author okay to stet as verb

B

Baath Party

badmouth verb

babysitter

back seat (noun), backseat (adj.), as in backseat driver

Beltway as in inside-the-Beltway critics

Ben Bagdikian Fellowship Program

bestseller, bestselling

Beverly Hills, 90210 with comma

Big Four

Big Oil

Big Pharma

Big Tobacco

binge-watch, bingeing

birthrate

Black Hawk helicopter

Black Twitter

blood-red adj.

bodycam

border crosser no hyphen

Boy Scouts acceptable on second reference as the Scouts. As an adjective, drop the “s”: Boy Scout camp. When the word “scout” stands alone, lowercase: scout leaders, a scout camp. Also lowercase “scouts” (plural) when referring to a group of boys, as opposed to the organization. Example: The scouts sang campfire songs. The Scouts have continued to discriminate.

Brady Bill

brand new never hyphenate

breakdancing

BS for bullshit

burqa

C

cafe, cafes

carpool

changemaker

chaperone

chatroom

cheatsheet

checkboxes

child care never hyphenate

chile (not chili) for the pepper; chili for the stew

clearcut, clearcutting (referring to trees); but hyphenate clear-cut when meaning is “unambiguous”: clear-cut case; the case isn’t clear-cut.

Co., Corp. abbreviate per AP

commander in chief

“Contract With America” shorthand Contract is okay after first reference.

copy edit (verb), copy editor, copy-edit process, copy-edited version

crowdsource

cueing not cuing

D

data (takes singular verbs): data is

Dakota Access pipeline, Keystone XL pipeline lowercase pipeline

Dawa

day one, day two lowercase, contra AP

decision making (noun), decision maker, decision-making authority

deep state lowercase, but Deep State if used facetiously

Deir Ezzor

Democrat, Democratic cap in reference to Democratic Party, but not when

used generically (a democratic society)

Democratic National Convention, Democratic convention

Democratic Republic of Congo: no “The” to start it; “Congo” on second

reference.

Department of Defense, Defense Department both accepted. DOD (in

small caps in print) on second reference, not DoD.

diehard in all cases

direct-mail hyphenate as a compound: direct-mail campaign

disrupter

doggie

doughnut not donut

do’s and don’ts

Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell

drop out (verb), dropout (adj., noun)

du-rag not do-rag or dorag or durag

E

Earned Income Tax Credit

earth lowercase when referring to soil; capitalize for the planet

eco-fascism

editor-in-chief cap Editor-in-Chief on Mother Jones masthead or when preceding a name.

e.g., with periods and always followed by comma

Erbil not Irbil; a northern Iraqi/Kurdish city

etc., followed by a comma when occurring in the middle of a sentence:

Several chickens, cows, horses, etc., were spotted on the road.

excessive force (shorthand), use of excessive force (in full)

F

fact-check verb, noun, adjective

Fallujah

far-right-wingers

farmers market

fedayeen

firm Ignore AP’s distinction between a company and a firm. Use of “firm”

okay in all instances.

flyer advertising circular; flier: one who flies

Forbes 400, Fortune 500

fortuneteller, fortunetelling

fossil fuel never hyphenate

frontrunner

fundraiser, fundraising

G

Gamergate

G7 not G-7

Generation X, Gen X, Gen Xer

Geneva Conventions but Article 3 of the Geneva Convention

GEO Group no “the” before it

germline

GIF, GIFs

goddamn, goddamnit, goddamned

goodbye

grades A+, B-, C+, etc.

guestworker

Gulf War, first Gulf War

gun control never hyphenate

H

half-dozen

handpick, handpicked

hardline, hardliner

Head Start

health care never hyphenate; day care, skin care

hellraiser

high school open as an adjective (unless confusing; then hyphenate)

Highway See Interstate.

hip-hop noun, adj.

homepage, homescreen

homeowners association

hotdish

hot button (noun); hyphenate when used as a compound modifier: hot-button issues.

human rights never hyphenate

Hussein, Uday

I

ice cream noun, adj., never hyphenated

iced coffee not ice coffee

ID’d, OD’d, ODing

i.e., with periods and always followed by comma

Ihor Kolomoisky rather than Igor

Infowars

Inter-Services Intelligence agency (ISI)

Interstate I-95 or Interstate 95 either can be used on first reference

Intifada to refer to Palestinian uprising; intifada in general

Iran-Contra

Iraq War

ISIS stands for the Islamic State of (not “in”) Iraq and Syria

J

Jell-O trademark, jello generic

jihadist not jihadi

JLo for Jennifer Lopez

Johnson & Johnson on first reference; J&J optional on later reference

judgment

Juul, Juul Labs

K

kaffeeklatsch, kaffeeklatsches, kaffeeklatschers

Keystone XL pipeline, Dakota Access pipeline lowercase pipeline

kick-ass

King Abdullah

Kislyak, Sergey

L

left, left wing (noun), left-wing (adj.), left-winger

lifespan

like button no quotes around the first word

liveblog in all cases

livestream in all cases

longform adj.

long-term adj.

longtime adj.

long-standing adj.

long shot (noun), long-shot (adj.)

M

mac ’n’ cheese

madrassa

Mafia, mafioso, mafiosi, mafiya (Russian mafia), the Mob use lowercase

mafia when it doesn’t refer to the Italian or American crime organizations.

Marshall Project, the not italicized

MC for emcee

Medvedev, Dmitri

means-testing verb, noun

media when referring to news media; “media” takes a singular verb if

preceded by “the.” Example: The media is obsessed with Donald Trump. If not preceded by “the” and if referring to multiple news organizations, use a plural verb. Example: We uncover stories that big, corporate-driven media ignore.

megachurch

#MeToo

mic or microphone

Mideast

M.O. as in modus operandi

Mohammed bin Salman

Mother Jones, MotherJones.com, motherjones.com/this-story-is-great

Muqtada al-Sadr

mugshot

Muhammad for the prophet of Islam

mujahideen

N

naivete

Nasdaq

New York magazine

New York Times Magazine, the

nonprofit, 501(c)(3)

nonfiction

nonviolent

Northern California

O

Obamacare

Obiang, Teodoro

okay do not abbreviate—unless you really want to. But don’t.

on-again, off-again

onscreen, offscreen, onstage, offstage

over generally refers to spatial relationships. Use “more than” with numerals, but “over” is fine if it sounds better in context or space is tight.

Overton Window

P

PAC, super-PAC

pageview

Paris agreement, Paris climate agreement, Paris climate accord

passerby

Patriot Act

per capita always follows a noun, so never hyphenate

photo essay

Pill lowercase if used with a modifier: birth control pill; cap if used alone: the Pill

Pozner, Vladimir

primetime

ProPublica not italicized

protester not protestor

Q

Q&A

Qaddafi, Moammar

Qur’an not Quran or Koran

R

rainforest

R&B

Reddit, subreddit, /r/The_Donald

real estate never hyphenate, even when it modifies a noun

realpolitik

recordkeeping

Red cap when it refers to communism

Red Scare refers to public fear of communism in the mid-1900s

Redskins Refer to the NFL team in DC as “Washington,” “Washington’s NFL team,” or “the Washington [Redacted].”

red-light district

reelection

Republican National Convention, Republican convention

resume not résumé

right, right wing (noun), right-wing (adj.), right-winger

R.I.P.

rock ’n’ roll

runup

S

satphone

Sears Holding Corp. 2005 merger of Kmart and Sears, Roebuck and Co.

seatbelt

Sergey Lavrov

service members

Shah before or after name

Shariah not Sharia

sheikh

shit ton no hyphen

shitshow

shitstorm

Shiite not Shia

shockwaves

soft money open as a compound

Soho (London), SoHo (NYC)

Soleimani, Gen. Qassem

soundbite

soundtrack

Southern California

spartan not Spartan, unless referring to something from Sparta

spear-phishing

spray-paint, spray-painted

squad lowercase as informal name for the group consisting of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar

startup

storytime

Sunni

Swift Boating

T

taekwondo

tax-exempt, tax-deductible

taxpayer, taxpaying

tea party

teachers’ union

teenage, teenager use the adjective “teenage” instead of “teenaged”

telephone numbers take hyphens, no parentheses: 415-665-6637

throughline

timeline

Times of London

the Today show not The Today Show

touchscreen

Tourette syndrome

toward not towards

Treasurys not Treasuries

Trumpworld

U

ultra-right-wingers

underwater

unfriend not de-friend

United Kingdom noun, UK adj.

United Nations noun, UN adj.

United States noun, US adj., but US is also okay as a noun when it avoids repetition or saves space in sidebars, stat boxes, etc.; the same goes for UK and UN

US Central Command

V

voiceover

W

Walmart

war on terror

Washington, DC, with commas and no periods

wifi

winner-takes-all

wiseguy

WMD not WMDs

words use quotes (e.g., the word “color” has two syllables)

X

X-ray

Y

YouTube capital T

Z

zip code not ZIP code

Style and copy questions: styleguide@motherjones.com