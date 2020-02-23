So you have a few four-year-old videos of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lying around and it’s a Saturday and you need to cook up some traffic. What do you do? Thaw, chop, reheat, and repurpose them into 10 bite-sized stories, obviously.

At least that’s how the New York Post spent its Saturday, pulling clips from a batch of old Facebook Live videos to drum up content, and controversy, about the New York City congresswoman it loves to hate. The posts ranged from legitimately newsworthy bits, like AOC criticizing Hillary Clinton, to bafflingly asinine ones, like her singing along to Bon Jovi’s “Living on a Prayer” during a road trip. Of course, the internet noticed.

NY Post having an extremely normal one pic.twitter.com/rvOsHy5xYS — Tom Gara (@tomgara) February 22, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez noticed, too. In response to a story about her choice of a designer dress on a recent taping of The View, the congresswoman clapped back. “The Post is just mad that you can look good fighting for working families,” she tweeted.

Yep! I rent, borrow, and thrift my clothes. (It’s also environmentally sustainable!) 🌎 The Post is just mad that you can look good fighting for working families. Sequins are a great accessory to universal healthcare, don’t you agree? ✨😉 https://t.co/xdQ65lbpXe — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 22, 2020

And those half-baked Post stories make for tasty leftovers the next day, too!