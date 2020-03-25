4 hours ago

Watch Trump’s Horrible Coronavirus Response Compared to Other World Leaders’

The contrast is staggering.

Donald Trump has made inadequate and dangerous choices during the coronavirus pandemic. His botched response includes a failure to properly plan for the country’s testing needs, administration officials unsure how to provide adequate medical gear, and the active spreading of misinformation. It’s an embarrassing lack of leadership.

As the coronavirus pandemic overwhelms health systems around the globe, world leaders have addressed their nations in solemn tones, urging people to stay inside to curb the spread of the virus, and assuring them that their countries will get through this crisis together. Meanwhile, President Trump has been belittling reporters, joking about the “Deep State,” and whining about being called a racist.

The contrast is staggering. But hey, that’s just business as usual in the White House.

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

