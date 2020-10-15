3 hours ago

Mother Jones Announces Five New Board Members

The new additions include leaders across media, philanthropy, and law, and mark a significant shift in the organization’s future.

Today, Mother Jones announces five new members to its board of directors. The expansion is the culmination of an in-depth reenvisioning of board service for the nonprofit organization and Magazine of the Year winner, undertaken over several years.

The new members, who joined the board over the past 14 months, include author, activist, and founder of Decolonizing Wealth Project and of Liberated Capital Edgar Villanueva; writer and activist Rinku Sen, the former president and executive director of Race Forward; digital media and communications executive Bích Ngọc Cao; founder and managing partner of The 360 Group Vincent Robinson, a strategic consultant for social sector organizations; and Cardozo School of Law professor and criminal justice expert Ekow N. Yankah.

These new board members signify the nonprofit newsroom’s investment in diversifying its leadership to better serve its readers. “We’re thrilled to welcome these new members. They bring new talents and diverse backgrounds to the organization at a time when fearless, independent reporting is more important than ever,” says Mother Jones Board Chair Phil Straus.

“The new members bring critical expertise and leadership in fields that our reporting focuses on, and they represent the diversity of audiences we serve,” says CEO Monika Bauerlein. “Like Mother Jones readers across the board, they are changemakers, and I look forward to raising hell together.”

The new members join an active, committed group of leaders on the Mother Jones board of directors. Unusual for nonprofit governance, the Mother Jones board of directors also includes two voting representatives elected by the organization’s staff.

A full list of the board can be found here.

Extended Background

