It’s been more than 20 years since Selena, the movie, came out, and while we’ve had other Selena content (and makeup) come out over the years, it’s finally time to get a much-needed new look at the life of the icon. And I’m here for it!!!

The new Netflix series Selena is out Dec. 4:

And a new podcast about Selena is coming out in January:

Full disclosure: I know the people making this podcast, so I’m even more excited to hear it. But you should be excited, too. —Fernanda Echavarri