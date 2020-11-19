4 hours ago

I Can’t Stop Laughing About Rudy Giuliani’s Dripping Hair Dye

Seriously. My diaphragm hurts.

Fox News/Zuma

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

The only thing that has given me joy today is the brown hair dye that trickled down the sides of Rudy Giuliani’s face at the press conference in which he doubled down on his attempts to fabricate a voting-fraud scandal to secure Trump’s reelection.

If Giuliani had just butt-dialed a reporter and not spilled deets about his business interests in Bahrain, dayenu.

If he had accidentally uploaded to YouTube a video of himself speaking in an exaggerated Chinese accent and not pantomimed a bow, dayenu.

If he had just been duped by the actor playing Borat’s daughter and not laid down on a bed, seemingly convinced that she wanted to have sex with him, dayenu.

If he had just mistakenly hosted a post-election press conference at a landscaping center, and had not picked a landscaping center bordering a sex shop and a crematorium, dayenu.

If he had just sweated his temporary hair dye down the sides of his face and not peppered his speech with absurd references to My Cousin Vinny and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories—well, you get the point.

Thanks for the laughs, Mr. Mayor.

This post was brought to you by the Mother Jones Daily newsletter, which hits inboxes every weekday and is written by Ben Dreyfuss and Abigail Weinberg. It regularly features guest contributions by our much smarter colleagues. Sign up for it here.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

payment methods

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate