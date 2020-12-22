2 hours ago

Heroes of 2020: Floor Is Lava

In a year with few reasons to leave the couch, the show inspired me to get up—and wreck my furniture.

Mother Jones illustration; Netflix

Roughly three months into a life concealed indoors, a surprise game show appeared on Netflix’s “Top 10” list.

That show, “Floor Is Lava,” is billed as such: “Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains, and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really.”

Had I read the description in another era, my husband and I likely would have skipped. But this was June and our pandemic diet demanded the dumbest forms of everything. What could be dumber then, and therefore more essential for the moment, than cheering on adults traversing across low-budget sets plastered with absurd graphics to compete in a goofy obstacle course for a cash reward of $10,000? Not much!

It’s far from the best show I watched in 2020; that honor probably belongs to “I May Destroy You.” It definitely wasn’t the worst; “Queen’s Gambit,” what a corny disappointment! But years later, send me a screenshot from any “Floor Is Lava” episode, and I’ll be sure to recall how much wine I overdrank that night and why the dumb came as such a balm against the cascade of despair and horror emanating from outside. I’ll also probably torture you with (very false) claims that I could perform better than the contestants we saw in June.

“Want proof?” I’ll ask. Naturally, you won’t. But I’ll ignore that, whip out this photo from then, back when my husband and I filled evenings taking to our own furniture to try the lava on for size.

THE TRUTH IS...

what drives Mother Jones' team of 50-plus journalists. The truth is powerful, as evidenced by how hard those with something to hide, or profit to gain, seek to discredit it. The truth, stated boldly and reported meticulously, is what draws so many readers to Mother Jones.

And the truth is also that we're well behind where we need to be to reach our $350,000 December fundraising goal. It's nerve-wracking because, sure, we need to hit that number to stay on track, but also because this is our first big fundraising push after the election. All of us—we at Mother Jones and you doing things big and small—need to keep going strong if we're to fix the underlying conditions that made this year so messy: And we know where to start.

Please consider a year-end donation to support our team's truth-telling journalism if you can right now so we can start gaining some serious ground on our $350,000 goal in these final weeks. Whether you can give $5 or $500, it all matters in keeping us charging hard.

