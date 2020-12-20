Watch Mike—Trump’s “Human Shield”—Pence Get Vaccinated on SNL

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Saturday Night Live gave viewers the opportunity to enjoy their version of Vice President Mike Pence receiving one of the first Pfizer vaccinations for the coronavirus, which he did in real life last week. Acknowledging that Trump “refuses to take it or talk about it,” Beck Bennett who plays Pence, says that he was deployed to act as Trump’s “what do you call it?” “Human shield?” suggests the white coated vaccinator. “Exactly,” Pence replies.

After being clearly disappointed that the vaccine was not to be delivered on one of his butt cheeks, Pence receives the shot in his arm and says, “I didn’t feel a thing.” Not because the injection was painless as the doc suggests, but instead, “No, I meant for the last four years I haven’t felt a thing. Just kind of watch the country burn.”

Stick around to see what happens when Maya Rudolph as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris appears. And of course, Rudy Giuliani.