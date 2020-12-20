1 hour ago

Watch Mike—Trump’s “Human Shield”—Pence Get Vaccinated on SNL

“I didn’t feel a thing!”

Andrew Harnik/AP

Saturday Night Live gave viewers the opportunity to enjoy their version of Vice President Mike Pence receiving one of the first Pfizer vaccinations for the coronavirus, which he did in real life last week. Acknowledging that Trump “refuses to take it or talk about it,” Beck Bennett who plays Pence, says that he was deployed to act as Trump’s “what do you call it?” “Human shield?” suggests the white coated vaccinator. “Exactly,” Pence replies. 

After being clearly disappointed that the vaccine was not to be delivered on one of his butt cheeks, Pence receives the shot in his arm and says, “I didn’t feel a thing.” Not because the injection was painless as the doc suggests, but instead, “No, I meant for the last four years I haven’t felt a thing. Just kind of watch the country burn.” 

Stick around to see what happens when Maya Rudolph as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris appears. And of course, Rudy Giuliani. 

 

 

 

 

THE TRUTH IS...

what drives Mother Jones' team of 50-plus journalists. The truth is powerful, as evidenced by how hard those with something to hide, or profit to gain, seek to discredit it. The truth, stated boldly and reported meticulously, is what draws so many readers to Mother Jones.

And the truth is also that we're well behind where we need to be to reach our $350,000 December fundraising goal. It's nerve-wracking because, sure, we need to hit that number to stay on track, but also because this is our first big fundraising push after the election. All of us—we at Mother Jones and you doing things big and small—need to keep going strong if we're to fix the underlying conditions that made this year so messy: And we know where to start.

Please consider a year-end donation to support our team's truth-telling journalism if you can right now so we can start gaining some serious ground on our $350,000 goal in these final weeks. Whether you can give $5 or $500, it all matters in keeping us charging hard.

payment methods

