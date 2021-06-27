Simone Biles Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

The US Olympic gymnastics trials are upon us, which means ’tis the season when Simone Biles performs mind-blowing routines and the rest of us are left speechless.

By the end of Friday evening, the first of the two-part competition, Biles led the pack of Olympic hopefuls by nearly three points and had won the highest scores on vault, floor, and beam.

Biles’ floor routine on Friday included a triple-double, a.k.a. The Biles, which the internet tells us is a double backflip with three twists. We still don’t really get it, but in any case, the video is bonkers:

On the balance beam, Biles performed yet another move named after her, a double-double dismount:

.@Simone_Biles doing the Biles on beam. The 🐐 is putting on a show. #GymTrials21 pic.twitter.com/gUsSnQwgcJ — Team USA (@TeamUSA) June 26, 2021

Even in her “weakest” event, the uneven bars, Biles still managed to score third:

In between events, Biles wore slides with a goat on them, which have also bedazzled her leotards in past competitions. Why? Because she is the Greatest Of All Time. “The idea was to hit back at the haters,” she recently told Marie Claire. “I want kids to learn that, yes, it’s okay to acknowledge that you’re good or even great at something.”

ICYMI: These are the slides Simone Biles is rocking tonight She finished with a 60.565 (!!) after night 1, nearly a full 3 points ahead of Suni Lee (57.666). Jordan Chiles finishing in 3rd with a 57.132 (📸: @GettyImages) pic.twitter.com/y7WzmxhqY0 — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) June 26, 2021

Biles will be competing again during the second part of the competition, Sunday evening at 8 pm ET.