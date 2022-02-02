Jeff Zucker, One of the Most Powerful Media Execs Who Turned Trump Into a Star, Resigns From CNN

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

The media world is reeling over Jeff Zucker’s stunning announcement that after nine years, he’s stepping down as president of CNN, writing in a company-wide memo that he had failed to disclose a “consensual relationship with my closest colleague.”

That bombshell resignation was made all the more explosive because Zucker’s romance with Allison Gollust, a senior executive at the network, came to light amid the investigation into Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor who was fired in December after helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid the sexual misconduct investigation that led to his own resignation.

One of the most powerful men in media, Zucker helped build CNN into an empire, in part by covering every moment of Donald Trump’s rise to power while also chastising the former president’s attacks on the press. Trump, who yes, apparently is that bored, swiftly released a statement relishing the news, calling Zucker a “world-class sleazebag.” His adult son, Donald Trump Jr., chimed in with an exceedingly pathetic, “If only Trump still had Twitter right now!!!”

Despite some public gestures at feuding, Zucker famously loved the ratings Trump delivered for the cable news network. It was also Zucker, who during his tenure at NBC, brought in Trump as the face of “The Apprentice.” It’s safe to say that Trump will be at the center of Zucker’s legacy.